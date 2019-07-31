Last Word is still recycling, July 31

Recycling bins

So, let me get this straight: There are almost 2,000 recycling bins to be collected because people do not want to pay $1.75 per week to help save the earth? I can’t believe how cheap people can be. What is wrong with you? Is $7 per month going to set you back financially? I give up on people.

Free to you

Free egg cartons. Call 757-788-4063. Thank you.

Firewood. Three large oak trees were toppled during the July 22 storm. Trees are sitting at the street. Free to come and cut them and take them at 7105 Church Lane in Toano.

Grass is greener

Why is it that a golf course green has no moles, no voles, but my little old yard out front is loaded with moles, tearing my lawn up? What is the golf course doing to solve that problem?

Obstructed view

Sometimes in the parking lots around town, there are very large pickup trucks parked in the regular slots. For the most part, these trucks do not fit in the spaces and obscure the view that drivers of regular-sized cars need to park. Couldn’t there be designated areas where the bigger vehicles can park so everyone can get in and out safely?

Looking for …

I am looking for someone to make 100-by-84 inch pinch-pleated drapes for a sliding glass door that can use drapery hooks. Please respond to the Last Word. Thank you.

I am trying to find someone that makes birdhouses that look like your house. You can call 757-565-6457. Thank you so much.

Is there anyone in Williamsburg or James City County who trims hedges? Please leave their name and number with Last Word and I will get in touch with them. Thank you very much and have a good day.

I am looking for a charitable organization that will accept drapery fabric, lining and supplies, such as welting, thread, fringe, etc. Please call 757-634-9993.

Looking for a math tutor for my daughter, who is going into sixth grade. I would like to continue through eighth grade with the same tutor if possible. Please call or text 757-206-6339. Thank you.

I lost my glasses sometime between July 23 and July 26, probably at one of the following: Belk, Food Lion, Publix or perhaps Bed Bath & Beyond. They are prescription glasses with a blue, multi-colored rim. If you find them, please reply in the Last Word. Thank you so much.

Seeking information identifying any and all medical practices, clinics, hospitals, etc., using hyperbaric oxygen treatments in helping your patients. Please contact Tim at 757-229-2738. Thank you in advance for your help.

Great performances

Well done, StageLights! Both “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” and “Shrek the Musical, Jr.” were wonderful productions. I continue to be delighted and amazed by the talented kids in our small town.

W&M buildings

What is the history behind those two, three-story buildings next to Plumeri Park on Ironbound Road? They look like they are abandoned. Did the College of William and Mary build them for dormitories?

Build it first

I think James City County should follow York County’s lead and require new home builders to construct amenities such as pool and clubhouses first. In James City, there is a builder who has had some houses sold and occupied for three years and still advertises “planned amenities pool and clubhouse.” The houses are not cheap — most in the mid-$300,000s. They say “dog park now open,” and all they did was slap up some chain link fence and put in two dog waste stations. There are no benches for the dog owners to sit on, nor any shade at all.

Scam calls

Early Sunday morning, July 28, at 3:41 a.m., we received a telephone call from an unknown caller, who hung up after a period of time. And then we also received a call at 6:45 a.m. on our house phone. Did anyone else receive unknown caller phone calls? Thank you.

Retired in Williamsburg

We very much enjoy Fred Siegel’s “Retired in Williamsburg,” and I hope the person who is objecting to it decides to just not look at it, if it bothers him so much. Thank you.

I, for one, find Fred Siegel’s cartoon refreshing, as most newspapers have become media for the far left. Also, on the same page as “Retired in Williamsburg,” on the top there is always a left-leaning cartoon. How come no complaints there?

Colonial Williamsburg

Some people suggested that CW build pedestrian fountains and an outdoor movie theater on Duke of Gloucester Street, as well as five-story apartment buildings. Want to know who they are? Follow the money.

In reference to the Goodwin splash project, I’d like to know which one of the these fine restaurants — The Trellis, Blue Talon — or the high-end clothing store, the jewelry store — which one of these businesses are going to want the family out there slopping into the store or restaurant, soaking wet? I don’t think so. They really need to think twice. You got to look at the insurance issue, too. You’re going to have mold, mildew and somebody getting hurt. It is not worth it.

Why isn’t anyone paying attention to the letter to the editor telling about splash fountains elsewhere being closed down and fenced because of people getting sick from the water? The water might be OK, but when contaminants get in, such as feces from diapers or perhaps horse poop from people’s shoe bottoms in our case here, people can get sick. With temperatures set to keep rising in the summer (climatological studies), there will be more water-borne illnesses. Please CW, use good sense.

New business?

Route 646, Lightfoot Road, across from the closed batting cage: What are they getting ready to build in that area with all that heavy equipment there? I don’t remember seeing any building permit signs there. Got any ideas? York County, I think.

Costco, please

To the individual with many questions, one of which was regarding Costco: I wonder if enough people from the Williamsburg area called Costco customer service and/or left feedback on the Costco website asking for a Costco in Williamsburg, it might make a difference. I think the empty JCPenney building would simplify matters as to location.

Recommended

I recently had Steven Daley, of Daley Necessities, come to my house to take care of a gutter problem. He was very professional and he took care of it for me. He can be reached at 757-566-4521 and will do a great job for you. Thanks.

Do you need a new roof for your home? Call Ricky Higgins at Alpine Roofing. Alpine did excellent work for us. They are very professional. The workers are polite and friendly. They replaced our roof in one day and cleaned up before they left. The new roof looks great. Their phone number is 757-813-9169. Ricky and his crew are special people.