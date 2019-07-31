Last Word is still recycling, July 31

Recycling bins
So, let me get this straight: There are almost 2,000 recycling bins to be collected because people do not want to pay $1.75 per week to help save the earth? I can’t believe how cheap people can be. What is wrong with you? Is $7 per month going to set you back financially? I give up on people.
Free to you
Free egg cartons. Call 757-788-4063. Thank you.
Firewood. Three large oak trees were toppled during the July 22 storm. Trees are sitting at the street. Free to come and cut them and take them at 7105 Church Lane in Toano.
Grass is greener
Why is it that a golf course green has no moles, no voles, but my little old yard out front is loaded with moles, tearing my lawn up? What is the golf course doing to solve that problem?
Obstructed view
Sometimes in the parking lots around town, there are very large pickup trucks parked in the regular slots. For the most part, these trucks do not fit in the spaces and obscure the view that drivers of regular-sized cars need to park. Couldn’t there be designated areas where the bigger vehicles can park so everyone can get in and out safely?
Looking for …
I am looking for someone to make 100-by-84 inch pinch-pleated drapes for a sliding glass door that can use drapery hooks. Please respond to the Last Word. Thank you.
I am trying to find someone that makes birdhouses that look like your house. You can call 757-565-6457. Thank you so much.
Is there anyone in Williamsburg or James City County who trims hedges? Please leave their name and number with Last Word and I will get in touch with them. Thank you very much and have a good day.
I am looking for a charitable organization that will accept drapery fabric, lining and supplies, such as welting, thread, fringe, etc. Please call 757-634-9993.
Looking for a math tutor for my daughter, who is going into sixth grade. I would like to continue through eighth grade with the same tutor if possible. Please call or text 757-206-6339. Thank you.
I lost my glasses sometime between July 23 and July 26, probably at one of the following: Belk, Food Lion, Publix or perhaps Bed Bath & Beyond. They are prescription glasses with a blue, multi-colored rim. If you find them, please reply in the Last Word. Thank you so much.
Seeking information identifying any and all medical practices, clinics, hospitals, etc., using hyperbaric oxygen treatments in helping your patients. Please contact Tim at 757-229-2738. Thank you in advance for your help.
Great performances
Well done, StageLights! Both “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” and “Shrek the Musical, Jr.” were wonderful productions. I continue to be delighted and amazed by the talented kids in our small town.
W&M buildings
What is the history behind those two, three-story buildings next to Plumeri Park on Ironbound Road? They look like they are abandoned. Did the College of William and Mary build them for dormitories?
Build it first
I think James City County should follow York County’s lead and require new home builders to construct amenities such as pool and clubhouses first. In James City, there is a builder who has had some houses sold and occupied for three years and still advertises “planned amenities pool and clubhouse.” The houses are not cheap — most in the mid-$300,000s. They say “dog park now open,” and all they did was slap up some chain link fence and put in two dog waste stations. There are no benches for the dog owners to sit on, nor any shade at all.
Scam calls
Early Sunday morning, July 28, at 3:41 a.m., we received a telephone call from an unknown caller, who hung up after a period of time. And then we also received a call at 6:45 a.m. on our house phone. Did anyone else receive unknown caller phone calls? Thank you.
Retired in Williamsburg
We very much enjoy Fred Siegel’s “Retired in Williamsburg,” and I hope the person who is objecting to it decides to just not look at it, if it bothers him so much. Thank you.
I, for one, find Fred Siegel’s cartoon refreshing, as most newspapers have become media for the far left. Also, on the same page as “Retired in Williamsburg,” on the top there is always a left-leaning cartoon. How come no complaints there?
Colonial Williamsburg
Some people suggested that CW build pedestrian fountains and an outdoor movie theater on Duke of Gloucester Street, as well as five-story apartment buildings. Want to know who they are? Follow the money.
In reference to the Goodwin splash project, I’d like to know which one of the these fine restaurants — The Trellis, Blue Talon — or the high-end clothing store, the jewelry store — which one of these businesses are going to want the family out there slopping into the store or restaurant, soaking wet? I don’t think so. They really need to think twice. You got to look at the insurance issue, too. You’re going to have mold, mildew and somebody getting hurt. It is not worth it.
Why isn’t anyone paying attention to the letter to the editor telling about splash fountains elsewhere being closed down and fenced because of people getting sick from the water? The water might be OK, but when contaminants get in, such as feces from diapers or perhaps horse poop from people’s shoe bottoms in our case here, people can get sick. With temperatures set to keep rising in the summer (climatological studies), there will be more water-borne illnesses. Please CW, use good sense.
New business?
Route 646, Lightfoot Road, across from the closed batting cage: What are they getting ready to build in that area with all that heavy equipment there? I don’t remember seeing any building permit signs there. Got any ideas? York County, I think.
Costco, please
To the individual with many questions, one of which was regarding Costco: I wonder if enough people from the Williamsburg area called Costco customer service and/or left feedback on the Costco website asking for a Costco in Williamsburg, it might make a difference. I think the empty JCPenney building would simplify matters as to location.
Recommended
I recently had Steven Daley, of Daley Necessities, come to my house to take care of a gutter problem. He was very professional and he took care of it for me. He can be reached at 757-566-4521 and will do a great job for you. Thanks.
Do you need a new roof for your home? Call Ricky Higgins at Alpine Roofing. Alpine did excellent work for us. They are very professional. The workers are polite and friendly. They replaced our roof in one day and cleaned up before they left. The new roof looks great. Their phone number is 757-813-9169. Ricky and his crew are special people.
Pesky critters
To the writer concerning squirrels and car wiring: I experienced the same issues, but they weren’t related to squirrels. Mice also get into your engine, especially in winter, to get in a warm spot. They actually hibernate in areas of your engine, you know, places they can hunker down. A mechanic friend of mine, after various repairs, suggested mothballs, and it worked. So don’t blame the squirrels. It could be the mice.
My recent Last Word item detailed squirrels eating the wiring under the car hood, at a high cost. Last week someone answered with what they thought was a good solution, which was to simply park the car in the garage. Don’t you think my relative would if she had a garage? Not everyone is fortunate enough to have a garage. Many people live in apartments and condos without garages. And what about people who have one-car garages but have two cars?
Booming population
Williamsburg and James City County have a growing problem. Deer population is increasing by leaps and bounds. On my way home last week, on Jamestown Road, there were eight large deer grazing at the Methodist Church front yard. Contraceptives are available. We need to make them available to people who have large groups of deer visiting and eating in their yard. People have now put up higher fences to keep them out, but I can’t. Please, we need help and so do the deer. Killing them on the road is not the answer. Thank you.
Up in Washington
The definition of racism: “Prejudice, discrimination, or antagonism directed against someone of a different race based on the belief that one's own race is superior.” I cannot lay my finger on one time whereby the POTUS has ever acted or said anything that represents this definition. Democrats are haters, plain and simple.
Trump asks what human being would live in Elijah Cummings’ district. Maybe you should ask the smartest students in the world who attend John Hopkins University or the thousands who travel there to be treated by the best doctors in the world.
Trump calls Joe Biden “Sleepy Joe.” According to the recent Fox polls, it should be “Smokin Joe” after Joe Frazier, who handily beat Mohammed Ali.
The president knows rats. According to an article in the online issue of The Guardian, the restaurant in the president's flagship property, the Trump Tower, has been written up by the NYC Health Inspector's office each of the past five years for critical violations, most recently for rodents. As a former associate of the president told The Guardian (the president has) “always been far more focused on creating an image for his properties than in spending what it takes to make them excellent.” So, yes, the president knows rats; also roaches, flies and other vermin!
President Trump reinstated the death penalty for federal crimes after a 16-year hiatus. Republicans, for religious reasons, support a right to life at birth but do not protect life subsequently, as shown by support of the death penalty. Persons committing heinous crimes, in addition to most others committing lesser crimes, have some degree of mental issues, and their life is valuable, too. WWJD?
Mitch McConnell has again blocked bills passed by the House to strengthen the American electoral process against foreign interference. Could it be that he knows that the president doesn't stand a chance in a fair election?
Thank you
Kudos to Jake, technician, and Steve, assistant manager, of Staples. They helped us as we considered new printers to replace an old, non-functioning one. Steve gave us store credit for some toner cartridges which had been bought for the old printer and gave us a good price on a new printer. Thanks to both of them for their help! Staples is at 1326 Richmond Road, 253-1985.
Thank you, James City County, for the Deloreans’ energetic free concert that attracted a huge crowd to Jamestown Beach Park. Parking was easy and free, too. Or should I thank the “Tommy Tax” if that is what helped fund it? Probably not. But what has the “Tommy Tax” funded, Sen. Norment?
A big thank you to the lovely young lady ahead of me in line at Walmart Friday afternoon. After checking out, you turned and gave me a $10 gift card, which more than paid for my few items. I was so excited I felt like dancing all the way to the parking lot. May God truly bless you with a long, healthy and happy life.
A very positive shout out to Joanne at Publix. After calls to multiple other grocery stores and restaurants that were unanswered, incompetent or slowly returned, I reached Joanne. She just handled it. Professional, communicated, good recommendations, fair pricing, and made fresh right before our scheduled pickup time. She made it easy.