Last Word on Jamestown, Aug. 3

Jamestown What a disappointment! How immature of our governor to not attend the speech of President Trump at Jamestown. I did not vote for Northam, but I did support him in the yearbook crisis. After his actions at Jamestown, I have lost all respect for him. Thanks to the live streaming by the Commonwealth General Assembly, it was possible for those at home to see the entire ceremony commemorating 400 years of legislative bodies in Jamestown. The invocation, the benediction, the introductions, the talk by the national president of state legislators — all were excellent and inclusive. Even the talk by President Trump was appropriate and full of historical facts worth remembering. If only he were mindful of the principles in his own speech, there might have been little to quarrel with. I just watched the live stream of our president giving an address about the history of Jamestown and the first political body that was formed there. I am so happy. What an excellent speech our president gave! However, I am very disappointed that the state delegate from Northern Virginia stood up and put a placard up there, a hate speech placard about our president. This particular delegate should be arrested for trying to incite a riot. I think that is disgusting what he did. Thank you. So, the black caucus of Virginia decided to boycott the Trump speech. It seems to me this was a racist act. Let me explain: If Obama had come to Jamestown and the white delegates boycotted the speech, what would they be called? The president speaks of the terrible aspects of slavery while visions of white supremacy dance in his head. He has insulted the history of Jamestown. I’m a little perplexed about the protests that were going on outside of Jamestown Settlement on Tuesday. The protesters were saying, “Hate has no place in America,” yet I’m perplexed as to just what emotion they were sending to the president during their protest. Was it a message of love? I’m not quite sure, but if they want to love everyone, then that includes everyone, and if hate has no place in America, that means love everyone. Shame on you, Gov. Northam and your fellow Democrats, who boycotted the historic 400 Years of American Evolution born at Jamestown in 1619. What an embarrassing example of childish behavior by someone who is supposed to lead all Virginians in celebrating this extraordinary event. May all Virginians hold you accountable. For those protesters who say “Hate has no place in America,” what emotion they would use to describe their feelings toward President Trump? I thought the president delivered an excellent speech at Jamestown. I wondered who decided it would be good to cover such a huge area behind him, and some in front, with fake ivy. It really looked ridiculous — just too much. Anti-Trump protesters outnumbered Trump supporters 10-1 at Jamestown because they are more disgusted and better organized. It is only fitting that Jamestown be the beginning of the end for Trump. Affordable living For those of you privileged enough to assume everyone in Williamsburg can pay for recycling bins and/or have garages, please step out of your cocoons. According to data from July 1, 2018, 22.5% of Williamsburg residents are at the poverty level and 11.6% do not have health insurance. What seems common sense to you may be the result of woefully uninformed assumptions. What we’re good at Williamsburg and James City County are dripping with history. When is the last time there was a history-related conference here? A genealogy conference? Any conference that is remotely connected with what we have here already? The Garden Symposium, the Historic Homes tours and the quilting convention come to mind. Why doesn't Williamsburg encourage more of these types of conferences, rather than trying to attract sports events? The area is not known for pedestrian parks, sports complexes or big-screen marketing displays. Accept that and play to its strengths. Compete with what Williamsburg has the best of: real-life history. Seems like a done deal Did anyone catch the City Planning Commission meeting notice in last Saturday’s Virginia Gazette? The much-panned splash pad is on their agenda for 3:30 p.m. Aug. 14. Three separate items to create a plaza definition, to remove 40 parking spaces and to create a private plaza, replacing P3 parking. Does any opponent of the silly $2 million splash pad think the commission will say no? Just because no sensible, regular shoppers and diners in Merchants Square are willing to lose needed parking spaces? Whatever reason behind this push, it certainly undermines President Reiss’ repeated claims of a focus on CW’s original mission. Recycling To the person wondering what’s wrong with people for not wanting to pay $7 a month for recycling: Well, it’s $7 a month now, but then it will go up to $10, then it will go up to $12 and then it will be $15. And it’s about time we stood up to people shoving things down our throat. Not everyone who is canceling the recycling is cheap. I'm sure some wonder how “free to $7” is right. People used the bins because it was free and convenient. That's not to say they will not recycle. Thrift stores usually take newspapers to wrap items. Food pantries use paper bags and they, along with plastic bags, can go back to the grocery store collection bins. The animal shelter likes paper towel rolls. What's left over can be brought to one of the three free drop-off sites. The brochure for recycling says anything outside the cart will not be accepted. Then it says cardboard can be placed under the cart lid or on top of the cart. Which is true? If cardboard can be placed on top of the cart, are there size restrictions? I will return my bin in September as it is not just the monthly fee increase but also the increased cost to dispose of our garbage at the transfer station due to the items no longer recyclable. What little we now have to recycle will be done at the transfer station for free. Also, wonder why such large bins? Is it to move to monthly collection in the future as costs increase due to less recycling? Way to go WRL I have been so impressed with the library’s new efforts to be more user friendly. The Beyond the Shelves booklets, the displays of new and popular books and videos, the online audio and video streaming services. Something has changed, and for the better.

Colonial Williamsburg Just got a packet of papers from Colonial Williamsburg Foundation begging for money. Maybe if CWF would stick to what they once were good at -- discovering and telling the story of Williamsburg and the 1700s -- maybe they would not need to beg from disabled people on limited, fixed incomes. CWF needs to sell off their hotels, golf courses and spa (money pits) and stop fantasizing about splash fountains, and maybe they could once again be a premier museum. The Tommy Tax grant committee is happy with Jeff Duncan’s $2 million splash pad enough to remove needed parking behind shops and restaurants. But hey, they’d still have a few handicapped spaces. And occupants of the maybe-coming apartments in the Goodwin building will get to enjoy the happy screams of children playing? Two million dollars to push in a wildly unpopular, unneeded, not in CW’s core mission plan? How about that money toward the reopening of a large attraction? The Kimball auditorium brings more people, events and activities to the city, and will continue to attract locals and visitors when the contract with W&M concludes if serious planning gets going now. With serious money now available and discussions underway, let’s look to bigger, stronger proposals for downtown than a splash pad. After reading The Virginia Gazette Saturday, I wanted to comment on the Letter to the Editor from Mr. Cecere. I agree with him 100%. It would be a real asset for CW if they would add more Revolutionary events to their daily programs. I believe most people come to Colonial Williamsburg to learn about the Revolutionary War and the people who played a role in that part of our history. I believe they would come for that reason, rather than to play in a splash pool. If that’s what they want, they would go to Water Country. Mr. Haulman is right (0pinion March 23). Decades of throwing tax money at marketing has produced no favorable results. Let's try throwing tax money at improving things that tourists come to see: costumed historic interpreters, historic trades interpreters, gardeners that work for the foundation rather than for commercial contractors. These are the things that draw visitors, not the flashy advertisements conjured up by pricey so-called professionals. Let's make Williamsburg a classy historic destination rather than a one-size-fits-all mediocre sports-entertainment-shopping stop on a tourists' itinerary. Great performance An outstanding performance by the Richmond Symphony on Jamestown Island. A beautiful night under the stars with wonderful music. Thank you. Too bad there was no advance notice in the Gazette about the event so more people could have enjoyed it. Thank you. Editor’s note: We’re glad you enjoyed the concert. We wrote about it as part of our coverage in July’s Williamsburg Magazine as well as last Saturday’s Gazette. Sorry you missed it. Action and reaction The writer complaining about her grandson being told to “go back to where you came from” didn’t explain why he was told that. What did the grandson do or say to evoke being told this? For every action there is a reaction. Looking for … Looking for someone to install fire sticks on two TVs. Please call 757-897-0837 or leave your information in Last Word. Thank you. Is there an organization in Williamsburg that is able to give an elderly person a ride to work? They work in New Town and live very close by, and they cannot ride in a van or an SUV — they have to have a low car. If so, please call 258-2746 and leave a message. Thank you so much. I’m looking for a seamstress to make my mother-of-the-groom dress. Please reply in the Last Word and I will contact you. To the person that has bricks that they would like to give away: You can call me at 757-707-0029. Thank you. I am hoping someone in James City County can give knowledgeable advice to a novice with a new nesting box for bats. Please leave positive suggestions in the Last Word. Thank you. I am looking for old fashioned cookie sheets that are not non-stick. I want to make spritz cookies, and non-stick doesn’t work. I have been to ReStore and couldn’t find anything. Does anyone have any ideas where to find them? Please respond to LW. Thanks. Retired in Williamsburg Who radicalized Fred Siegel? I never thought “Retired in Williamsburg” was a personal political forum. I thought it was supposed to be about the absurdities and foibles of being retired in Williamsburg. Perhaps he ran out of material? W&M diversity With regard to the July 27 Gazette article concerning diversity at the College of William and Mary: One could not help but notice that the only diversity the Board of Visitors seemed to be interested in was student and faculty race, sexual orientation, ethnicity, etc. No mention was made of the obvious lack of political and economic diversity among the faculty. Indeed, just how many conservatives are in the sociology, philosophy, history, economics departments, etc.? Kids left in cars Another child has died from being left alone in a vehicle. Since complex electronic coupling fixes don’t seem to be catching on, I propose a simple fix: Affix a pouch to the car seat for putting a wallet, keys, badge, phone, etc., with a sign something like: “Place a valuable here and then retrieve it and me when leaving the car.” Road worries Why do some people take a chance by pulling out in front of someone? Don’t they realize what they are doing could cause a horrible accident? It happens to me almost every time I get on the road — sometimes I think my car must be invisible. Some people just can’t wait for that last car to go by. I see drivers texting or with the cellphone glued to their ear — they can’t possibly be concentrating on their driving. Building site To the individual who was asking about the construction on Lightfoot Road across from the closed batting cage: They are building apartments. I guess that’s the last word. Telephone voice Business people: How in the world do you expect anyone to return your call when the person that you hire to make them talks 60 miles an hour and drops the last letter or two and doesn’t give you the area code? It’s beyond me how people can’t speak slowly and clearly if they want someone to call back. Please, people, when you hire someone to do such a thing, listen to their voice and explain to them how to speak on the telephone! Volume control There are many fine and varied restaurants in Williamsburg, but 95% of them are too loud. So, we do not go back a second time. We like to be able to talk to each other and our friends at the same table while dining, not to shout or to refrain from speaking because we cannot be heard above the noise. Isn't there an acoustical engineer in Williamsburg who could help our local restaurants?

Who will stay? Periodically, people have commented that U.S. citizens who are unhappy in America should leave and go someplace where they will be happy. That has recently been reinforced by the comments of the president. I propose it is the people making such statements who should leave since they apparently do not value the Constitutional right of free speech and free expression of ideas and opinions. They might be happier in a society where they did not have to listen to disagreements and opposing opinions. Those of us who value discourse and exchange of ideas are quite happy to remain here even though we don't always agree with everything we hear and see in the media. A living wage Raise the Wage Act aims to increase the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour. A Congressional Budget Office report revealed that a $15 minimum wage could cost up to 3.7 million jobs nationwide. The demographic that will be hardest hit are young, entry-level workers who need to get that first job. We need to prepare our students to learn the skills to earn a living wage, not a minimum wage. Free to you We have a free GE washing machine for you to pick up. Please call for location, 757-871-6410. Recommended A master clockmaker lives and works in Toano. Bob Tassé owns Tassé Clock Repair (757-634-6914) and specializes in antique and grandfather clocks. He has repaired three antique clocks for me and is a craftsman in the true sense of the word. For one repair, he located a missing antique alarm bell and for another, he fabricated the necessary parts himself. "Good enough" is not in his vocabulary. He is a perfectionist with incredible attention to detail. Check out his website at tasseclockrepair.com. Thanks. Move it or lose it Couldn’t help but laugh and then puzzle at a Last Word reply to an earlier suggestion on exercising to help people stay healthier and happier! Really, we should ask people if they’ve considered getting to the many classes available for all ages, in public programs and private when an obvious lack of regular exercise is so evident? And what malady or disability doesn’t benefit from relevant exercise? Just standing up straight is a huge benefit for breathing, energy, feeling better. As long as we are in physical bodies, let’s not discount the need for physical activity. Check it out If you want Walter Cronkite style news — no opinion — watch Bret Baier at 6 p.m. on Fox News. Red and blue all over To the color conscious commenter: The colors of red for Republicans and blue for Democrats is actually the opposite of what is historically true (red was often used for left wing movements prior to the 1980s). NBC, during the 2000 election, choose to signal the incumbent party as blue on their maps. But following the days of confusion surrounding that election, all news media decided to standardize and they used the NBC coloring, and the terms "red- and blue-states" entered the lexicon and just stuck. The person who made the 2000 NBC map stated that he chose the colors the way he did because "both Republican and red start with R." Up in Washington I was one of those thousands who traveled to Johns Hopkins in that dirty city. My doctor in Baltimore didn’t like where I was staying, saying it wasn’t safe. Yes, believe it or not, the president is right. Baltimore is a dirty and unsafe place, and if you don’t believe it, go see for yourself. North Korea thumbs its nose at Trump and has two ballistics tests in a week, and Trump attacks Baltimore. Since the president's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, owns more than 900 low-income rental properties in Baltimore, there is a very good chance that many of the rats the president tweeted about are living in properties owned by Jared and his daughter. Those of you who will criticize President Trump for bringing to the forefront the mess in Baltimore should take a visit there. We went there last year to take our grandson to a special dental clinic. The whole area was scary — garbage, broken glass, needles, people sitting/laying in the streets, one person actually defecating. It is terrible, and it’s wrong! We should be glad the president wants us to go in there and get that what used to be lovely city cleaned up again. To the person who commented on “the squad:” You have got to be kidding me. The only time liberals believe in diversity in opinion is when you have the same opinion as them. Take, for example, a black conservative such as Candace Owens, who has been mercilessly hounded by the ”all inclusive, all loving, tolerant” left. Look her up. It will open your eyes. Apparently, Trump doesn't like the Chinese giving subsidies to business, but it is OK for us to give businesses every tax break in the world, repeal any regulation that is a “burden” for them, and actually have a court define them as people so they can buy elections under the guise of “freedom of speech.” Sort of like we don’t like anyone meddling in our elections but have for decades stuck our nose in everyone else’s business and propped up dictators while we are “saving the world for democracy,” especially if they have oil or cheap labor. Spare me the nonsense. To the commenter who cannot remember one time when the president acted in a racist manner, I must direct him to the first speech he made after descending the escalator in his tower in NYC where he stated that Mexicans were drug dealers, killers and rapists. Hate speech can't get much more specific. Then there was his comments calling African countries s***hole countries. Both of these examples are a direct implication that Mexicans and Africans are people of a lower caliber then he is. Remember, you do not have to be the one with the rope in your hands at a lynching to be racist. Words prove what you are just as clearly as actions. GDP grew at a 2.1% annualized rate in the recent second quarter and grew at only a 1.1% annualized rate in the last quarter of 2018. Remember that these contain a 1.5% subsidy through an increase of $300 billion in government spending in the annual budget deficit (to be paid by our children and grandchildren). This is scary. Keep your eyes and ears open. In response to the commenter who could not think of one time when POTUS acted or said anything racist: Racism, like, sexism, ageism, etc., is based on the idea that a whole group of people can be categorized together as decidedly "less than" the speaker. It is based on two fallacies: That there are no differences within the designated group, and that the speaker is in a position to make knowledgeable observations. The final sentence from this commenter reads, "Democrats are haters, plain and simple." That's an example of what I'm talking about. As a proud Democrat who does not hate, I would suggest that such generalizations are defamatory, divisive, and to say the least, uninformed.