Last Word on more building, Aug. 7

All that building

Someone was asking what was going on at the intersection of Old Mooretown and Lightfoot Road, with all the bulldozing. I saw a sign today that says it’s going to be apartments that are put there. I was hoping it was going to be the site of the new Wawa they keep talking about. Editor’s note: The Wawa will front Richmond Road at Lightfoot.

Whoever said it was OK to build an apartment complex on the corner of Lightfoot and Old Mooretown needs to be fired. Our roads and schools simply can't handle all this building that continues to go on. What are people in office thinking?

Recycling

Regarding recycling in James City County, here is a proposal: Why don’t four neighbors, living near one another, sign on for a single large bin to be used jointly? The cost would be $1.75 per month for each neighbor. Additionally, sharing recycling may build a sense of increased community, a current loss in many places from decades past.

To the person who wrote in that the $7 recycling fee should not be a big deal for anyone: Well, there are actually loving, caring, hardworking, good citizens in our community for whom the fee would take the place of a needed prescription, a jar of peanut butter and jelly to feed their hungry children and/or to pay a monthly water bill at the apartment they struggle to rent. So yes, it can be a big deal for some.

I use yogurt and berries every day and now I have twice as much trash since we can only recycle jars and jugs in the plastic section. Maybe we should do what Harrisonburg does: They sell all their burnable trash to a company that burns it to make electricity. There would not be so much plastic in the landfills.

Guns

Before you vote this November, remember what our state legislature did in July. Our governor wanted them to stay and put off their vacation for a few days to work on gun legislation after the Virginia Beach massacre. We, the people, have to save more lives. Is that too much to ask? Thank you.

Gov. Northam says we’re in the middle of a gun violence emergency. Pass the blame again. We’re not in the middle of a gun violence emergency, we’re in the middle of a moral emergency. Human beings make decisions. I’m not saying guns are perfect; I’m not saying they’re great, but let’s stop blaming an inanimate object for what we are doing, for what people are doing. This is a moral emergency and by denying it, it allows people to keep on thinking the way they want to think morally, about what is right and what is wrong.

As our nation reels from these mass shootings, our Republican and Democrat national leaders chose different paths to address the nation. As the president and Republicans sent messages of condolences to the victims, families and communities, Democrats chose to play politics and accused them of being racists, white nationalists and the NRA of being a terrorist organization. The president and every Republican appearing on news programs made repeated offers to find common ground with Democrats on reasonable gun control and addressing the issue of mental health. Nothing will happen. Democrats simply prefer doing nothing; it’s just politics to them.

I’m a 100 times more afraid of being murdered in my house of worship or while shopping by a white nationalist than being bit by a rodent anywhere, Baltimore included.

Once again, our Republican majority state legislature blocked all gun measures from going forward. The common-sense measures blocked included ones intended to stop bump stock sales, a measure to allow women terrorized by abusers to petition that the abuser be prevented from purchasing a gun, a measure that limits gun purchases to one a month, and measures requiring universal background checks. If they won’t allow these simple and common-sense restrictions, do you think they will do anything to restrict the ammunition that was used in this weekend’s massacres? Keep this in mind when you vote in November.

In my opinion, Dick’s Sporting Goods are the only people who have taken any action to try to reduce these mass shootings by refusing to sell assault weapons. When is our government going to do the same? Military weapons and high-capacity magazines do not belong here. The trouble is that we have allowed them for so long that we will never be able to get rid of the ones already in the hands of mentally unstable people.

Colonial Williamsburg

The Merchants Square splash park plan is an absolutely terrible idea. The last thing Williamsburg needs is kitschy splash park. What we need is parking.

Kudos to the Last Word writer that suggested a festival of some sort to make CW and Williamsburg relevant to American history. As I see it, right now CW is an afterthought to Busch Gardens. With some thorough planning and cooperation between many agencies, political and educational institutions, a week-long program of concerts, lectures, informational programs, tours and so on could become a very special time. The group would just have to overcome the complainers because some money might be spent, it is something new, and they might be inconvenienced.

The splash park offers no more of a health hazard then a public swimming pool, any of the local beaches, a public shower, a locker room in our schools or little kids fingering food at the Saturday farmers markets, buffets or grocery stores. Local restaurants and retail outlets will deal with those wearing wet swim apparel the same way Virginia Beach and every other beach community does, so let’s save hysteria and panic, folks. I’m not a fan of the splash park concept, but I recognize kids need relief from our brutally hot summers while visiting CW.

Looking for …

Recently adopted a Blue Zone eating style. Trying to find a source for fresh, organic, homemade tortillas anywhere on the Peninsula. Any suggestions?

To the elderly person looking for a ride to her job in New Town: You should call Faith in Action. They are a volunteer group that provides assistance to seniors in the community — transportation, companionship, shopping assistance, light household chores, daily well-check calls, even light yard work. Give them a call at 757-258-5890.

Does anyone know a good blacksmith for an antique cabinet?