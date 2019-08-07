Last Word on more building, Aug. 7

All that building
Someone was asking what was going on at the intersection of Old Mooretown and Lightfoot Road, with all the bulldozing. I saw a sign today that says it’s going to be apartments that are put there. I was hoping it was going to be the site of the new Wawa they keep talking about. Editor’s note: The Wawa will front Richmond Road at Lightfoot.
Whoever said it was OK to build an apartment complex on the corner of Lightfoot and Old Mooretown needs to be fired. Our roads and schools simply can't handle all this building that continues to go on. What are people in office thinking?
Recycling
Regarding recycling in James City County, here is a proposal: Why don’t four neighbors, living near one another, sign on for a single large bin to be used jointly? The cost would be $1.75 per month for each neighbor. Additionally, sharing recycling may build a sense of increased community, a current loss in many places from decades past.
To the person who wrote in that the $7 recycling fee should not be a big deal for anyone: Well, there are actually loving, caring, hardworking, good citizens in our community for whom the fee would take the place of a needed prescription, a jar of peanut butter and jelly to feed their hungry children and/or to pay a monthly water bill at the apartment they struggle to rent. So yes, it can be a big deal for some.
I use yogurt and berries every day and now I have twice as much trash since we can only recycle jars and jugs in the plastic section. Maybe we should do what Harrisonburg does: They sell all their burnable trash to a company that burns it to make electricity. There would not be so much plastic in the landfills.
Guns
Before you vote this November, remember what our state legislature did in July. Our governor wanted them to stay and put off their vacation for a few days to work on gun legislation after the Virginia Beach massacre. We, the people, have to save more lives. Is that too much to ask? Thank you.
Gov. Northam says we’re in the middle of a gun violence emergency. Pass the blame again. We’re not in the middle of a gun violence emergency, we’re in the middle of a moral emergency. Human beings make decisions. I’m not saying guns are perfect; I’m not saying they’re great, but let’s stop blaming an inanimate object for what we are doing, for what people are doing. This is a moral emergency and by denying it, it allows people to keep on thinking the way they want to think morally, about what is right and what is wrong.
As our nation reels from these mass shootings, our Republican and Democrat national leaders chose different paths to address the nation. As the president and Republicans sent messages of condolences to the victims, families and communities, Democrats chose to play politics and accused them of being racists, white nationalists and the NRA of being a terrorist organization. The president and every Republican appearing on news programs made repeated offers to find common ground with Democrats on reasonable gun control and addressing the issue of mental health. Nothing will happen. Democrats simply prefer doing nothing; it’s just politics to them.
I’m a 100 times more afraid of being murdered in my house of worship or while shopping by a white nationalist than being bit by a rodent anywhere, Baltimore included.
Once again, our Republican majority state legislature blocked all gun measures from going forward. The common-sense measures blocked included ones intended to stop bump stock sales, a measure to allow women terrorized by abusers to petition that the abuser be prevented from purchasing a gun, a measure that limits gun purchases to one a month, and measures requiring universal background checks. If they won’t allow these simple and common-sense restrictions, do you think they will do anything to restrict the ammunition that was used in this weekend’s massacres? Keep this in mind when you vote in November.
In my opinion, Dick’s Sporting Goods are the only people who have taken any action to try to reduce these mass shootings by refusing to sell assault weapons. When is our government going to do the same? Military weapons and high-capacity magazines do not belong here. The trouble is that we have allowed them for so long that we will never be able to get rid of the ones already in the hands of mentally unstable people.
Colonial Williamsburg
The Merchants Square splash park plan is an absolutely terrible idea. The last thing Williamsburg needs is kitschy splash park. What we need is parking.
Kudos to the Last Word writer that suggested a festival of some sort to make CW and Williamsburg relevant to American history. As I see it, right now CW is an afterthought to Busch Gardens. With some thorough planning and cooperation between many agencies, political and educational institutions, a week-long program of concerts, lectures, informational programs, tours and so on could become a very special time. The group would just have to overcome the complainers because some money might be spent, it is something new, and they might be inconvenienced.
The splash park offers no more of a health hazard then a public swimming pool, any of the local beaches, a public shower, a locker room in our schools or little kids fingering food at the Saturday farmers markets, buffets or grocery stores. Local restaurants and retail outlets will deal with those wearing wet swim apparel the same way Virginia Beach and every other beach community does, so let’s save hysteria and panic, folks. I’m not a fan of the splash park concept, but I recognize kids need relief from our brutally hot summers while visiting CW.
Looking for …
Recently adopted a Blue Zone eating style. Trying to find a source for fresh, organic, homemade tortillas anywhere on the Peninsula. Any suggestions?
To the elderly person looking for a ride to her job in New Town: You should call Faith in Action. They are a volunteer group that provides assistance to seniors in the community — transportation, companionship, shopping assistance, light household chores, daily well-check calls, even light yard work. Give them a call at 757-258-5890.
Does anyone know a good blacksmith for an antique cabinet?
To the person looking for someone to install Firestick: We have used Sound Shop on several occasions for TV issues; relocation, screen and audio problems, as well as to install a Firestick. They are a fantastic group of people from the owner, Eric, to the office worker who will answer your call to all of the technicians who have been to our house. We highly recommend Sound Shop. Give them a call at 757-566-3542.
Jamestown redux
I was a little bit confused. In the July 31 Virginia Gazette, on page 1, it stated that President Trump spoke to hundreds of people, state and federal lawmakers, etc., and that others, such as Gov. Northam, were absent. Then, on the same day, the same paper, on page 6A, it shows a photo of Gov. Northam speaking at the event. So, we’re just confused. We didn’t get to go there. We’d like you to clarify that, please. Editor’s note: Gov. Northam was at the ceremony at Historic Jamestowne early last Tuesday morning; President Trump spoke at the ceremony at Jamestown Settlement around midday. They were not at the same event, although both celebrated Jamestown.
To those complaining about protestors at the Jamestown event attended by President Trump, you need to remember the Boston Tea Party was a protest and is held in reverence by most Americans. The beauty of this country is our ability to speak freely, so stop whining about opinions you don’t like. It would help for you to think what moved someone to be brave enough to protest such an event. The office of the president deserves respect, but the occupant has to earn it, and for 60% of the country, he hasn’t.
Thank you to Jamestown Settlement and all those who assisted to make the 2019, 400th year commemoration of the first legislature a great event. I watched the live stream, and my wife and I attended the free concert by the Richmond Symphony that evening on Jamestown Island. We had never attended a symphony before and learned what we have been missing. Did I mention it was free? This gave us a chance to also see what has been done on Jamestown Island after so many years of our not visiting. You will be amazed by what has been unearthed and the historical research. Everyone from security to the Jamestown employees, historians at the site and the bus drivers who took everyone over to the island, were the nicest and friendliest people. Thank you again.
Jefferson Davis Arch
In regards to the Jefferson Davis memorial at Fort Monroe, I guess the sons and daughters of the Confederacy lost and the sons and daughters of erasing American history won again.
Noisy restaurants
Noisy restaurants have been designed that way, with hard surfaces that make sound echo. This is to shorten the average stay of their guests, as faster turnover equals more profit per table. They know exactly what they are doing. Well, I know exactly what I'm doing by avoiding them. They give me a migraine.
Scam calls
In response to the comment on scam calls: I, too, have been receiving those calls at 3 a.m. I received one at 3:15 a.m. Tuesday and then I received another one Wednesday morning at 3:41 a.m. Nobody’s on the other end. I asked this one call — I think it’s just somebody pushing buttons. The second one I didn’t answer. But I did get two calls around 3 o’clock in the morning.
What is going on with so many spoof phone calls lately? We have been getting dozens of calls per day for the last several weeks. Most are from “unknown” at various 757 numbers. Early on, we answered, and they were all spoof calls trying to sell us something. One of these calls we found out to be a scam. It said it was from “Life Alert” systems for senior citizens. However, we checked the Life Alert website, and they have a notice that any calls from someone saying they are from Life Alert will be a scam, and they are investigating it. They say they do not market by telephone. Check it out.
The person complained about messages that were spoken too rapidly and did not provide full information. This is a classic page 2 scam. You get only partial information ending with “again that number is xxxx.” Thus, the scammer expects you to call the number. Do not call the number.
Free to you
I have a VCR that, as far as I am aware, operates just fine. Does anyone know of an organization or group that could use it? Also have some blank tapes, too. All cables included.
Memory checks
A recent entry in the Last Word had a comment about memory testing during a doctor’s visit that is flat wrong. Medicare does cover this testing to check for signs of dementia so intervention can be taken in the form of medication if needed and to support for family of that patient for the future. There is absolutely nothing about performing this test that raises a physician’s income. Seriously?
Up in Washington
You have 119 Democrats in the House who want to impeach a president based on nothing. There are no crimes, there are no laws broken, there is nothing. Why? They have no respect for the Constitution, the rule of law, they have no respect for anything. They’re throwing a temper tantrum because they happen to not like the president. It’s not going to work.
In regard to the article about all the rats in Baltimore: Someone should point out to the gentleman that lives at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. that New York City has the largest infestation of rats in the entire country. Maybe he should concentrate on that instead of picking on the people of Baltimore.
As the president returns the Republican tent to the size of a pup tent, the only black Republican member of Congress, Will Hurd, has announced his retirement. That helps the president turn his party more and more into a party for white Americans.
No. 45 just spent more money in 32 months playing golf than Obama did in 96 months. Trump said he would be too busy working every day to play golf; this joins the list of the many lies Republicans are comfortable ignoring. Will democracy survive the absence of truth?
When Trump hears shouts from his audiences at campaign rallies such as "send them back" and "shoot them" and does nothing to stop these comments, he is fostering hate in this country. Then he will say there is no place for hate in this country. What a hypocrite! His staff members say he is appealing to his base, white working-class males. What about the rest of us?
Thank you
Many thanks to the staff at 3 North at Sentara Hospital. The RNs and PCNs are wonderful professionals who are truly compassionate. Again, thank you.