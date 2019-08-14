Last Word on being ready to work, Aug. 14

Ready to work

Politicians need to focus on graduating career-ready citizens versus providing free college so 33% of college graduates can be underemployed competing for the 35% of new jobs requiring bachelor’s degrees or beyond. America is facing a shortage of career-ready citizens requiring a high school diploma, with a foundation in reading, math and science. Skills, not college pedigree, will be what matters in the future.

So, Mr. Duncan wants to take 40 of the 48 busy parking spaces in the middle of popular shops and restaurants as “only” 40 spaces. They are for one-hour parking so, 40 times, say, 11 hours of usual parking equals 440, the actual number of patrons who are likely to have zipped in for quick pick up, look over, drop off. That is 440 drivers and likely passengers in and out of a small, but very much used and needed parking lot. That compares with how many people desperate to splash about when we’re not having a summer thunderstorm.

Binns, a draw for shoppers looking for upscale items, was pushed out of Merchants Square nearly two years ago? And sometime “this fall,” another light eatery is to open in a portion of the space. The larger, still-empty space is yet to have a name or even a start date for remodeling. The Goodwin building is still empty with no firm plans provided. Just seems a strange way to get dollars into CW coffers.

Colonial Williamsburg's request to convert the P-3 parking lot into Goodwin Square or Goodwin Plaza is an act of discrimination against the older population in Williamsburg and shows a lack of diversity for those it wishes to attract.

Everyone who cares about the future of Merchants Square should attend the Planning Commission meeting at the Stryker Building at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14. CW's plan for parking lot P3 is directly aimed at visitors to Williamsburg with no regard to local residents who provide year-round support to all areas of the city.

Why is Athletic Director Samantha Huge concerned about gender equity in athletics at the College of William and Mary? The school is in Title IX compliance; the issue is a manufactured one. Apparently Huge has an unfounded agenda. The real gender equity issue to me is the fact that 58% of the student body is female. How does a sample of 100 applicants in a large population of those seeking enrollment to the college wind up at 58 women to 42 men? The college needs to address the gender equity problem in enrollment.

I am dumbfounded! Just took my meager recycling items to the Convenience Center, along with some shredded paper. I was informed that shredded paper is no longer accepted. Unbelievable! We can recycle paper, but not if it's shredded. Is there any place in Williamsburg that will accept it?

It saddens me that we are no longer able to recycle as much as we have in the past. I already did the experiment of collecting all the acceptable recyclables in small bins — it has been over a month and I do not have anywhere near enough to warrant paying $7/month to have it picked up. I will take mine to the Convenience Center. And it's not because I can't afford the $7 a month — the rolling cart is too heavy for me to haul up my driveway and it's easier for me to take it to the Convenience Center on my own schedule.

Some restaurants in town are designed for people who like it loud and lively, including the music. If you don’t like the atmosphere, pick another place.

Jerry's back! After a brief delay, Jerry's Produce on News Road is back for the rest of the season. His produce is fresh and his prices are competitive. He is a kind man with a great sense of humor; it's a pleasure to deal with him. Welcome back, Jerry!

What is going on with the Chestnut Bay furniture store on Richmond Road next to Wendy’s? Months ago, I saw a sign that it was for sale and then a sold sign appeared and now it sits idle. Did the sale fall through? Or are the new owners taking their time in clearing out the building and making it ready for something else? Does anyone know?

I have a question for those advocating raising the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour: Do you pay $15 an hour to the people you hire to walk your dog, mow your lawn, babysit your children and run your errands? If not, then put your money where your mouth is. You don’t need to wait for Congress to pass the law.

I can now get a clear signal on WCVE, aka VPM, at 88.9, Richmond NPR's news stream. They have more info and content about Williamsburg than WHRV; I just heard a short blurb about the programs at Colonial Williamsburg. It's my favorite station now. When the signal gets choppy, I go back to WHRV temporarily.

Apparently, Jeffrey Epstein has cheated justice by committing suicide. His act stops him from being held accountable for his crimes, but it will not protect the others involved in his sordid behavior with children. I pray that the wheels of justice move forward and have his confederates pay for their sins.

Consumer Reports has come out with a study that it’s a lot cheaper to pay upfront costs for medical treatments when doctors band together. In other words, you’re paying a monthly fee to the doctor. I’m aware of several doctors that have banded together. You pay $50 a month for whatever is needed. It’s cheaper than your deductible, it’s cheaper than your insurance. It’s a really good deal, and this has been going on for years. Yet we have candidates standing up there, saying, “Don’t you want Medicare for all?” You find good doctors that do good work that band together.