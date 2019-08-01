Court docs: N.C. man charged with identity fraud after incident at Best Buy

A North Carolina man was charged after police say he tried to pass himself off as another man to buy two iPhones at Best Buy.

Leslie Dupree Anderson Jr, 25 of Charlotte, NC, was charged with one count of identity theft to avoid arrest, one count of possession of a fake identification card, four counts of credit card larceny and one count of credit card fraud, according to court documents filed in the York-Poquoson General District Court.

On the evening of July 14, a York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office deputy was called to the Best Buy in the Marquis Parkway Shopping Center by the store manager, filings said.

The manager told the deputy a man had come to the store and bought a $1,249 iPhone XS Max and left, according to the court documents. The manager grew suspicious when the man came back to the store and tried to buy another iPhone.

The credit card gave a different name and address than the man’s Maryland driver’s license, the filings said. While the man tried to buy the second phone, the deputy walked up and questioned him.

The man showed the deputy the credit card he used and said it was his father’s credit card, according to the court documents. The man identified himself as Michael W. Daley of Maryland, but the deputy ran the driver’s license and Social Security number. Neither returned as who he said he was.

Then the man called his father on Facebook messenger, and the person on the other end of the call said he had given his son his credit card, the filings said.

Then the man told the deputy he was actually Leslie Dupree Anderson Jr. of North Carolina, according to the court documents. Anderson handed the deputy his driver’s license, and the deputy discovered Anderson was a fugitive for criminal warrants filed in Hampton.

After he was read his rights, Anderson told the deputy that he bought the fake Maryland driver’s license, Social Security number and a credit card in Virginia Beach, the filings said.

The deputy searched Anderson’s wallet and found two additional credit cards that weren’t in Anderson’s name, according to the court documents.

Anderson was charged the same night at 8:30 p.m. and taken to the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail where he has remained without bond, according to jail intake records.

If convicted, Anderson faces as much as 101 and a half years in prison and $16,000 in fines, according to Virginia Code.

Steve Roberts Jr, srobertsjr@vagazette.com, 757-604-1329, @SPRobertsJr.