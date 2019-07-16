Longhill Road widening project slated to start this fall

The start date for construction on the Longhill Road widening project has been pushed back to the fall.

The road will be widened from two lanes to four lanes from just east of Williamsburg West Drive to about 1,000 feet west of the intersection at Olde Towne and Devon roads. The widening project is meant to address traffic congestion on the road and improve pedestrian, bus and bicycle access to the area, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation’s website.

Though the $19.8 million project was previously slated to begin this summer, the anticipated construction start date has been pushed back to the fall. The project’s construction is anticipated to wrap up in early fall 2021, VDOT spokeswoman Brittany McBride Nichols wrote in an email.

“Bidders were given an extra month to submit their bids so they can factor in new specifications for new hardware and software systems now being used for the traffic and pedestrian signals,” she said.

Bids are due July 24. If VDOT receives satisfactory bids, the selected contractor will get the green light to proceed in September.

The project will include other improvements as well.

» A roundabout will be built at Longhill Road and Williamsburg Plantation Drive.

» The outside lane on each side of the road will be widened to make room for bicyclists.

» A 10-foot-wide shared-use path will be located on the northeast side of the road, the same side as the 7-Eleven and Olde Towne Square.

» Bus pull-offs will be added at Longhill Road’s intersections at Olde Towne Road and Williamsburg West Drive. The bus stops are designed to accommodate shelters if the Williamsburg Area Transit Authority chooses to add them, Nichols said.

» Utilities from Route 199 to Olde Towne Squarecq will be buried as part of the project. That work is on track to be finished by September. Other utility changes are expected to be completed by July 2020, Nichols said.

A lane will be kept open to traffic in each direction from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Longhill Road during the project’s duration. If needed, the contractor will be allowed to do single-lane flagging from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. to alternate traffic movement in each direction on Longhill Road or Olde Towne Road, Nichols said.

Access to businesses and residences will be maintained during the construction, according to VDOT’s website.

The Board of Supervisors approved the project in February 2017. The following month, it OK’d $2.4 million to bury utilities as part of the project. The road project itself is funded through Smart Scale, a state funding program for transportation projects. The state program funding can’t be used to bury utilities.

A bio-retention basin will be created at the Williamsburg West Drive intersection. There will be another bio-retention basin at the Devon Road intersection. The basins are designed to manage stormwater runoff.

Distinct from the Longhill Road widening project is a project to create a new right-turn lane from Olde Towne Road onto Longhill Road, which would add a new lane to the intersection, according to a 3-D traffic model of the project. The turn-lane project is funded separately and is expected to cost $635,000 to build. The county is burying utilities as part of that project at an estimated cost of $462,000.

Both the widening project and the turn-lane project are being advertised as one construction contract to simplify coordination of the work and hopefully get a better price, Nichols said.

Residents who want to receive updates and traffic alerts about the Longhill Road widening project once it starts can sign up for an email list at virginiadot.org/projects/hamptonroads/longhill_road.asp.

Jack Jacobs, 757-298-6007, jojacobs@vagazette.com, @jajacobs_