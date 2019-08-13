Warner comes to Williamsburg for public forum

Sen. Mark Warner will participate in a public forum on issues at the Williamsburg Regional Library Aug. 24.

Warner, who represents Virginia in the U.S. Senate, will talk about his efforts to improve health care and the economy in a community round-table discussion with constituents, Warner campaign manager Bruce Sinclair said in an email.

“The Senator looks forward to providing updates on his work in the Senate to keep health care more affordable, protect coverage for people with pre-existing medical conditions, and to create an economy that works for all Virginians,” Sinclair said.

Warner is up for reelection in November 2020. Scott Taylor, a Republican who formerly represented the 2nd Congressional District in the House of Representatives, seeks to unseat him.

Joining Warner will be Del. Mike Mullin, a member of the House of Delegates who represents the city and parts of James City and York counties and Newport News. In a Facebook post Monday, Mullin said the meeting will allow area residents to talk about their concerns with lawmakers and provide an avenue to reflect on successes.

“I'm thrilled to sit down with Senator Mark Warner next weekend for an open conversation on the challenges Williamsburg is facing and the successes of our community,” Mullin said.

After the meeting, Warner and Mullin will launch a canvass to support the latter’s own reelection bid in the upcoming House of Delegates elections this November. Republican Heather Cordasco is running against Mullin for the 93rd District seat.

The meeting, which will be held in the Williamsburg library’s Patricia Schell Memorial Meeting Room, is open to the public. The meeting runs from 1:30-3 p.m. Aug. 24.

For more information and to RSVP to the round-table discussion, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/2595074030719770/

Jack Jacobs, 757-298-6007, jojacobs@vagazette.com, @jajacobs_