Matchsticks BBQ leading effort to raise money to pay off W-JCC student lunch debt

If you ask the owners of the Matchsticks BBQ food truck what the best item on the menu is, you might expect them to say it’s the brisket or the ribs. Recently though, they’ll point to a sign advertising donations to their new Lunch Box Program, which raises money to pay off student lunch debt in Williamsburg-James City County schools.

After moving to Williamsburg and starting their business in 2017, Matchsticks co-owner Nicole Sileno said that they knew they wanted to find a way to pay back the community they’d come to call home. Eventually, though, they settled on doing something about child hunger.

“It started after reading an article around the time of the government shutdown and how empty the food bank had become, and shortly after learning about that I read another article about the number of homeless and in-need children in W-JCC schools,” Sileno said.

“It got me thinking and the thought of kids having to worry about whether or not they will have meals at school broke my heart.”

They reached out to the school division to see where they could help make a difference by raising money; they learned about student lunch debt in the division. According to W-JCC, as of July 1 the debt for student meals was $1,625.80, although the number fluctuates throughout the school year and during summer school.

With a specific target in mind, Matchstick BBQ launched its Lunch Box Program in June. The way it works is that each customer is asked if they’d like to add a two-dollar donation to their order, and 100% of that money is donated to the division school to pay down the lunch debt. During the Lunch Box Program’s first month, they raised $465 and it only grew from there. On July 31, they raised $128 from customers at Good Shot Judy’s Summer Breeze concert alone.

Sileno said that at the current pace, they hope to pay off the W-JCC’s lunch debt completely before the new school year starts. And now, they’re looking at not only paying off the debt, but expanding the program to other school divisions, and partnering with some other local food trucks — including Flame and Pie and The Hungry Pug — to raise money for use during the school year.

“So far it’s been more successful than we’d even hoped, and we’re working to expand the program to partner with other businesses and other nearby county schools,” Sileno said. “Eventually, we hope to raise enough money to eliminate the debt and provide a surplus of money so it’s something students never have to worry about again.”

School officials received the first donations in July, and Superintendent Olwen Herron offered high praise for the efforts of local businesses like Matchstick BBQ to ensure no student in Williamsburg has to worry about missing a meal.

“W-JCC Schools is committed to ensuring that every child receives a healthy meal at school, because students who are hungry may be less focused on their learning and could struggle in class,” Herron said.

“To that end, we are extremely fortunate that our community is also invested in the wellness of our students, and we appreciate the local businesses, agencies, and foundations that take action to support their healthy development.”

For the owners of Matchsticks BBQ, it’s just a way for them to make a difference in the community that has made such a difference in their own lives.

“We’ve had a number of teachers come to the truck to thank us, and that means so much, and the experience has been great raising money,” Sileno said. “It feels good to be giving back to our community and I think it makes our community feel good to help each other out.”

