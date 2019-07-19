Williamsburg recalls watching Apollo 11 and helping crew get there

Sean CW Korsgaard Like many families across the world and here in Williamsburg, the Granger family, father Gilbert and son Greg, hudled in front of the televison sets late at night in July 20, 1969 to see Apollo 11 land on the moon. Like many families across the world and here in Williamsburg, the Granger family, father Gilbert and son Greg, hudled in front of the televison sets late at night in July 20, 1969 to see Apollo 11 land on the moon. (Sean CW Korsgaard)

In 1969, 3.5 billion people lived on Earth, and on that July 20, 600 million of them, a full one-sixth of humanity, watched as Neil Armstrong descended from the lander and made that now-famous giant leap for all mankind.

The world watched Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin become the first people to walk upon another world; in Williamsburg, the Granger family watched along with the world.

Greg Granger, then just 4 years old, didn’t quite understand the significance of what was about the happen, but he knew it must have been important if his parents let him and his two sisters stay up past midnight to watch.

“I remember mom and dad really making an impression that I needed to watch this, and I’ll never forget seeing them make their way down out of the capsule,” he said. “It almost didn’t seem real as I was watching it the first time, but even then, I thought it was pretty miraculous.”

He wasn’t alone thinking that as parents Gilbert and Connie Granger recall, with Connie remembering holding her breath watching the astronauts make their way to the surface.

“I pulled my breath in as Armstrong went down the ladder, not letting it out waiting to see if he was really going to touch the surface of the moon,” Connie Granger said. “We didn’t know what to expect, or even what would happen, if he would sink into the ground or bounce off, or even if our little black-and-white television would even show it, but eventually, I just settled in and realized that ’this was really happening’, a man was walking on the moon!”

As powerful as that moment may have been, compared to most of America, the lead up to Apollo 11 received a chillier reception in Williamsburg and the peninsula.

Virginia Gazette Archives This brief naming two locals who directly worked on Apollo 11, Elizabeth Niner and John Llewellyn, was the only story about Apollo 11 to originally run in the Virginia Gazette - the only other mention during in the entirety of July 1969 came in an ad for the Sheraton Motor Inn. This brief naming two locals who directly worked on Apollo 11, Elizabeth Niner and John Llewellyn, was the only story about Apollo 11 to originally run in the Virginia Gazette - the only other mention during in the entirety of July 1969 came in an ad for the Sheraton Motor Inn. (Virginia Gazette Archives)

A bittersweet miracle

Gilbert Granger, a retired accountant and former Williamsburg city councilman said the attitude in town was fairly subdued about the moon landing.

There was a lot of bitterness over, as Granger puts it, “Houston stealing a moment that belonged to Hampton Roads and Newport News.

“It gets overlooked now, but at the time, we’d watched a lot of the jobs and money that until then went to Langley, start going to Texas instead, and everyone in town had friends or neighbors involved,” he said. “One of the astronauts, Donn Eisele, even rented a house in Williamsburg from us.”

In the early days of American space exploration, the heart of NASA wasn’t Houston or Cape Canaveral, but down the road at NASA Langley, which was selected to serve as NASA’s first field center, was the home of Project Mercury, and was where the first seven astronauts trained. That, the region’s existing aerospace industry, and the proximity to Washington, D.C. made it seem like the space race would bring boom times to the region.

Then in 1963, Vice President Lyndon Johnson, a native Texan, used his position to push for a new space center in Houston. Johnson got NASA HQ in his home state which would eventually be named after him, and over 50 years, Houston got tens of thousands of new jobs, billions of dollars added to its economy, and grew to be America’s fourth-largest city.

“Losing that was devastating to the peninsula, and more than the money, it hurt to see those friends and neighbors have to leave for Texas,” Gilbert Granger said. “We’d gotten a raw deal, and that wound was still fresh in 1969.”

Those feelings were so common that The Virginia Gazette only ran a single article about Apollo 11 at the time, a six-paragraph piece naming two area residents who had directly worked on Apollo 11: Elizabeth Niner and John Llewellyn. The only other mention it got during the entire month of July 1969 came from an ad for the Sheraton Motor Inn.

“Don’t misunderstand, we hoped the astronauts would get there and back safely, and we were proud watching it as it happened,” Gilbert Granger said. “There was still a feeling that what could have been a huge boon and historic moment for the region was taken from us.”

Contributed Photo: NASA The original seven Mercury astronauts during training at NASA Langley Research Center Project Mercury. The astronauts are, from left, Scott Carpenter, Gordon Cooper, John H. Glenn Jr., Virgil "Gus" Grissom, Walter Schirra, Alan B. Shepard Jr. and Donald K. "Deke" Slayton. The original seven Mercury astronauts during training at NASA Langley Research Center Project Mercury. The astronauts are, from left, Scott Carpenter, Gordon Cooper, John H. Glenn Jr., Virgil "Gus" Grissom, Walter Schirra, Alan B. Shepard Jr. and Donald K. "Deke" Slayton. (Contributed Photo: NASA)

From Earth to the Moon (and back again)

Though Houston may have supplanted it, the work being done at Langley in the 60s laid the foundation for all that came after, including the moon landings.

“Even after main operations moved to Houston, Langley still played a critical part in getting Americans to the moon, like hosting the Lunar Landing Research Facility where the Apollo astronauts trained for the eventual descent to the lunar surface,” said Langley public affairs specialist Kristyn Damadeo.

“That’s on top of all the research and development made by thousands of scientists and engineers here.”

One of the critical breakthroughs achieved at Langley was a group of engineers who proved the feasibility of lunar-orbit rendezvous, which became the selected approach to landing on the moon, and played a significant part in making sure astronauts made it to the moon "before the decade is out" as promised.

After Apollo ended, NASA Langley contributed heavily towards Skylab and the Viking Mars rovers. With NASA recently proposing an ambitious new series of moon missions, with a hopeful launch in 2024, Langley is focused again on the moon.

“Langley is working on prototypes for the Orion capsules that will return astronauts to the moon,” Damadeo said. “This was where the first astronauts trained, this was where the first men to walk on the moon trained, and maybe soon this will be where the next astronauts to walk on the moon will come from.”

Contributed Photo: NASA One small step for man, one giant moment in world history - on July 20, 1969, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin became the first men in human history to set foot on the moon. One small step for man, one giant moment in world history - on July 20, 1969, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin became the first men in human history to set foot on the moon. (Contributed Photo: NASA)

From Jamestown to the moon

Folks at NASA aren’t the only ones finding new optimism in the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11; the Grangers are looking back at the moon landing with some new perspective.