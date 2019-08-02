National Night Out: police departments prepare for largest community event of the year

For police departments in the Williamsburg area, Aug. 6 will be their biggest night of the year: it’s National Night Out.

Founded 36 years ago on the streets of Philadelphia, National Night Out is the largest community outreach program for local police across the country, including in Williamsburg and James City.

Officers from James City will visit about 20 neighborhoods from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. with McGruff the Crime Dog in tow to meet residents and help foster a better relationship between the community and the police department, according to James City County Police Department spokeswoman Stephanie Williams.

The police aim to reach all areas of the county over the four hours so expect heavy police presence … on Aug. 6, Williams said.

If you’re not sure if your neighborhood is signed up for the event, Williams recommends you contact your homeowners association or neighborhood association.

In Williamsburg, National Night Out takes the form of a community block party. While in previous years the party was held at the Williamsburg Community Building on North Boundary Street, the venue has changed for 2019, according to a Williamsburg Police Department news release.

The block party will instead be held next to Plaza Azteca at 1430 High Street from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., the release said.

Police will offer free hot dogs and other refreshments, as well as games for children and parents, according to the release. First responders with the Virginia State Police, Colonial Williamsburg’s security force, National Park Service, College of William and Mary Police Department and the Williamsburg-James City County Sheriff’s Office will be on hand as well.

Last year’s event also featured fingerprinting for children and Williamsburg firefighters chatting with folks about ways to protect themselves from fire.

Parents and children at both events can meet police officers, receive important safety information and meet other community members, according to Williams and the release.

A spokeswoman for the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office did not respond to a request for information about National Night Out.

Steve Roberts Jr, srobertsjr@vagazette.com, 757-604-1329, @SPRobertsJr.