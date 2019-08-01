NWS: Williamsburg had 19 days above 90° in July, that's about average

July’s typically the hottest month of the year, and this July wasn’t out of the ordinary.

According to National Weather Service at Wakefield meteorologist Mike Montefusco, Williamsburg had 19 days where the temperature was above 90 degrees.

That’s about normal, Montefusco said. Even so, Williamsburg had a high temperature of 97 degrees for three straight days from July 20 to 22. Heat index values were forecasted to be as high as 115 degrees on those days.

In 2018, there were 12 days in July where the temperature was above 90 degrees and there were 22 in 2017, according to Montefusco. Those were outside the normal range as July 2018 was wetter than normal and brought cooler temperatures and July 2017 was drier than normal and brought warmer temperatures.

The 20 year average for rainfall is about 5.1 inches, according to meteorologist Ryan Rogers. 2017 had only 2.14 inches of rain while 2018 had 7.24 inches. This year was closer to the average:there was 5.44 inches of precipitation.

“We did not break any records for this month, but certainly we had some very warm days,” Montefusco said.

The average high temperature was 90.2 degrees while the average low temperature was about 71.4 degrees, according to Montefusco. That’s within the range of normal.

Urban heat islands — areas with large parking lots and pavement — may have seen locally sustained temperatures higher than what was recorded, especially at night.

The National Weather Service official climate data site closest to Williamsburg is at the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport, according to Montefusco. The data record goes back to the 1960s.

Early August to be milder

With July behind us, Montefusco said the region should expect cooler and milder weather.

Weak cold fronts will descend on the area for about the next week, but they’ll either fall apart or weaken as they move through. The fronts will be a focal point for pop-up scattered thunderstorms, according to Montefusco.

Folks should pack an umbrella as the storms will be hit or miss; they also are expected to be relatively weak and short, Montefusco said. Temperatures will be in the mid-80s.

“We’ll be kind of on the muggy side, but it won’t be as warm,” Montefusco said.

Steve Roberts Jr, srobertsjr@vagazette.com, 757-604-1329, @SPRobertsJr.