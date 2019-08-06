'Unrestorably incompetent' man to continue to be held without trial after 2005 slaying of girl, 16

Fourteen years ago, the body of a 16-year-old girl was found. Police said she was brutally raped and murdered in January 2005.

By May 2005, a grand jury had indicted a 33-year-old deaf and mute man, Oswaldo Elias Martinez, on charges of murder, rape, forcible sodomy and robbery, according to filings in Williamsburg-James City County Circuit Court.

The victim, Brittany Lee Binger, was found just up the road from where she lived with friends and near Martinez’s home, a shed outside his brother’s trailer in the same mobile home park in Grove, according to Daily Press archives.

There was physical and circumstantial evidence that included DNA linking Martinez to the crime, according to court records.

But in the intervening years, Martinez has never faced trial. Criminal charges against him have hit their statute of limitations except for two charges: capital murder involving rape and capital murder involving robbery.

He has been repeatedly found incompetent to stand trial, and judges have ordered him to continue to receive medical treatment in an effort to restore his competency.

At a competency hearing on July 30, Judge William H. Shaw ordered Martinez to continue to be treated at Central State Hospital over the continued and repeated objections of Martinez’s attorney Timothy Clancy, according to court filings.

Clancy has filed at least two motions to dismiss the case and has even taken the case to the Supreme Court of Virginia in an attempt to have the case tossed, court documents indicate.

After a change in the law approved by the General Assembly this year, there will be more time between Martinez’s competency hearings.

The law reduces the frequency of court hearings for an “unrestorably incompetent” defendant to once a year for the first five years, then biannually unless the defendant is found to be competent in the interim. The change makes it easier for the state to hold Martinez or similar defendants for longer periods of time without a hearing or trial. The law allows Martinez to be held indefinitely without trial unless he is released under a court order.

The impact statement for the law indicates there is only one person — Martinez, held at Central State Hospital — who has been charged with capital murder and found “unrestorably incompetent.” The statement indicated it cost taxpayers $459,900 in the state’s last fiscal year — $1,260 each day — to house him.

Now as Martinez, 47, continues to be treated at the hospital, there will be fewer court hearings where he could face trial or be set free.

If he hasn’t been restored to competency for trial, Martinez’s next court appearance in Williamsburg-James City County Circuit Court is scheduled for the end of July 2020.

