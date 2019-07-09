Experience nature on the back of a bike with Park to Park

Start your Saturday with a bike ride through tree-lined roads and county parks during James City County Parks and Recreation’s 21st annual Park to Park Bicycle Tour.

Sarah O’Reilly, sports and outdoor program coordinator for JCC parks and rec, said the event started as a way for people to tour the area’s parks. Depending on the route, O’Reilly said people can ride through Chickahominy Riverfront Park, Freedom Park, Little Creek Reservoir Park, Upper County Park and Veterans Park.

The four bike routes are: the Family Ride, the 15 Mile Ride, the 30 Mile Ride and the Half Century Ride, which is 50 miles long. Each route will begin at the head of the Virginia Capital Trail and end at the James City County Marina.

Sandy Andrews, head of Williamsburg Montessori School, said the school sponsored the event because it’s a great way for families to go outside and exercise.

“(The ride) has several stages, so it’s really accessible for all different types of riders,” Andrews said.

For example, O’Reilly said the Family Ride is a good option for the less experienced rider. This route lets people bike as much or little as they’re comfortable with and includes access to Chickahominy’s pool.

“(Williamsburg Montessori) has sponsored this for the last year or two and like I said, it’s just a great family outing I think is our favorite part,” Andrews said.

“I’d just like everyone to have a great event and a great bike ride.”

Biking safety tips

Always wear a helmet.

Look ahead of you and not at the ground to be aware of potential hazards.

Only have one person riding on a bike.

Bike on the right side of the road with traffic, not against traffic.

Make sure your tires are inflated.

Use hand signals when you turn.

Wear bright clothing to help be seen.

Stay hydrated in hot weather.

Want to go?

The event is 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Virginia Capital Trailhead. Parking is available at the Jamestown Beach Event Park, 2205 Jamestown Road. Registration is $10-$20; fees include a T-shirt, lunch and snacks at the rest stops. For more information, contact O’Reilly at sarah.oreilly@jamescitycountyva.gov or 259-5355.

Heymann can be reached by phone at 757-298-5828 or on Twitter at @HeymannAmelia.