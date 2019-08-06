Pictures: Business in Williamsburg

Kingz Power House (KPH) celebrated its ribbon cutting and official grand opening at its new location at 7512 Richmond Rd., Suite B. KPH is a functional fitness studio with a strong commitment towards personalized service and individual attention for those seeking to achieve a healthier lifestyle. KPH offers personal training, group sessions and memberships. KPH is open Monday through Friday from 5:30-6:30 a.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m., Saturday from 8-9 a.m. and by appointment.
Dr. Sebastiana Springmann, pictured with her staff at New Town Dental Arts in New Town, celebrates 10 years as a Crown Council practice. The culture of success promotes excellence in patient care, continuing education and community service. In the Crown Council New Town Dental Arts has raised nearly $35000 for children's charities in the community.
Welcome to Business in Williamsburg, a new photo gallery recognizing the business community of greater Williamsburg. Share your photos of promotions, new hires, awards and accomplishments. Send material to reporter Steve Vaughan at svaughan@vagazette.com.