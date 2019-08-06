Pictures: Business in Williamsburg

Kingz Power House (KPH) celebrated its ribbon cutting and official grand opening at its new location at 7512 Richmond Rd., Suite B. KPH is a functional fitness studio with a strong commitment towards personalized service and individual attention for those seeking to achieve a healthier lifestyle. KPH offers personal training, group sessions and memberships. KPH is open Monday through Friday from 5:30-6:30 a.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m., Saturday from 8-9 a.m. and by appointment.