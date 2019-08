Santa and J. Valree speak with one of the residents at the event.

Santa and a corps of staff and volunteers distributed the gifts to 64 residents of Colonial Manor.

Home Instead Senior Care's annual Be A Santa To A Senior program made deliveries in Williamsburg Tuesday to Colonial Manor and Envoy of Williamsburg. Residents were given gifts purchased by members of the community and wrapped by volunteers. More than 1,000 gifts were distributed.

By Ann M. Efimetz