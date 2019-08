Child Development Resources will hold its 37th annual Bid' n Buy Auction, Sunday March 22 at Jamestown High. There are hundreds of items up for bid. Silent auction begins at 11:30 a.m., live auction at 2 p.m. This year, CDR has implemented an online BidPal system that allows bidding prior to the event, beginning this Sunday, March 15. Visit www.cdr.org for more information.

By Ann M. Efimetz