JCC's Parks & Recreation brought to the parade a giant float that featured the pages of a book opening to reflect the parade's theme, "A Storybook Christmas."

The 49th annual Williamsburg Christmas Parade featured school groups, musicians, scouts, law enforcement, firefighters, and representatives of nonprofit organizations, who all came together to deliver holiday fun for the community.

By Christine Sampson