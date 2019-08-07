Pictures: HeartChase
American Heart Association held a HeartChase event in Williamsburg on Nov. 12. The fundraising and awarness event pitted teams of participants against each other in a contest to earn the most points by visting a series of checkpoints throughout New Town. At the checkpoints, teams had to complete tasks ranging from CPR training to an egg run, creating an educational and active experience. The event raised $17,665 for medical research and education.
Jack Jacobs
Copyright © 2019, The Virginia Gazette