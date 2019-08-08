Pictures: Monthly flea market at Historic Triangle Community Services Building

Every last Saturday of the month, vendors arrive at the Historic Triangle Community Services Building on Waller Mill Road in Williamsburg to sell various treasures to those who attend. The flea market fell right after Christmas this week, resulting in a smaller than usual crowd. Items available ran the gamut from handmade jewelry to vintage housewares. Booths are available each month for $15 for an 8-ft table, and $10 for a $6-ft. table. Call 757 561-9033 to reserve a space.

By Ann M. Efimetz