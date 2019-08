Protesters walked up Richmond Road to the campus of the College of William and Mary.

About 200 people converged on Merchants Square Tuesday at 5 p.m. for a peaceful protest regarding the grand jury's decision in the Michael Brown case in Ferguson, Mo. The group held a rally before walking up Richmond Road onto the campus of the College of William and Mary. The rally was organized by William and Mary graduate student Travis Harris.

By Ann M. Efimetz