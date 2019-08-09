Pictures: The artwork of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church

The area beyond the iconostasis is considered "The Holy of Holy" only clergy, altar boys and caretakers are allowed beyond the door.

A close up of evangelist St. John in one of the corners of the great dome.

The artwork inside St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church is "an expression of faith and tradition." The Very Reverend Archimandrite Ambrose Bitziadis-Bowers is the church pastor. He explained about the significance of the artwork. A group of world-class iconographers from Greece recently worked for three months creating the images. They will return after Easter to continue the work.

By Ann M. Efimetz