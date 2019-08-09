Pictures: The artwork of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church
The artwork inside St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church is "an expression of faith and tradition." The Very Reverend Archimandrite Ambrose Bitziadis-Bowers is the church pastor. He explained about the significance of the artwork. A group of world-class iconographers from Greece recently worked for three months creating the images. They will return after Easter to continue the work.
By Ann M. Efimetz
