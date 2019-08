George Washington visited Williamsburg numerous times. Perhaps the first visit was in 1749, when he came to the College of William and Mary to apply for a surveyors license.

As the nation celebrates Presidents Day on Monday, Feb. 17, here's a look at the U.S. presidents who visited Williamsburg during the last 260 years. Some 18 sitting, past or future presidents stopped here, two others were nearby, and all but one has been here since Franklin Delano Roosevelt's visit in 1934. The only one who didn't make it? John F. Kennedy.

Compiled by Rusty Carter