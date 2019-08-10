Pictures: Veterans Day Programs in Williamsburg

Dozens of people turned out Tuesday for the annual Veterans Day observance held at the Veterans Tribute Tower in New Town.

The Combined Veterans Organizations of Williamsburg presented the annual Veterans Day Program at the Veterans Tribute Tower in New Town Tuesday morning. The program featured a variety of vocal performances of patriotic standards. Maj. Gen. Rex Spitler, deputy chief of staff at U.S. Army TRADOC at Fort Eustis was the keynote speaker. The event drew dozens of local residents, veterans and their families.

By Ann M. Efimetz