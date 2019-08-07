Pictures: Williamsburg's first big snow of 2015

VDOT crews use heavy machinery to load salt into the trucks that will be used to treat the roadways when it starts snowing.

Williamsburg received about 5 inches of snow overnight on Monday, the first notable snowfall of the year. Schools, local government offices and other facilities closed. On Monday people were out in numbers Monday in preparation for what forecasters have predicted could amount to several inches of snow. Area grocery and hardware stores were inundated with customers around noon, and the Virginia Dept. of Transportation loaded salt trucks to treat I-64 in advance of the storm.

Ann M. Efimetz, Christine Sampson, Rusty Carter