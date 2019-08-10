Pictures: Williamsburg Youth Baseball League Opening Day
The Williamsburg Youth Baseball League celebrated Opening Day Saturday at Warhill Sports Complex. The opening ceremony started at 10 a.m. and closed with Jamestown High baseball coach Mike Kuebler throwing out the first pitch. Each Williamsburg public high school baseball team attended the opening ceremony and was recognized along with the 10-year-old team that won a Cal Ripken state title last year.
Games kicked off at noon.
Kellen Holtzman
