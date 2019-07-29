Red Cross offers Amazon gift cards to blood donors to stave off shortage

Want to score an Amazon gift card? Donate blood from July 29-Aug. 29 at American Red Cross blood drives and you will receive a $5 gift card via email.

The American Red Cross is seeking donations to address a summer blood supply shortage after issuing an emergency declaration announcing the shortage earlier this month. To incentivize donations, Amazon contributed $1 million to fund the gift cards for those who donate blood.

“[Amazon’s donation] will allow us to do our mission here in Virginia and across the country to deliver that lifesaving blood to hospitals so it’s awesome,” said Jonathan McNamara, spokesperson for the American Red Cross.

There are 13 opportunities to donate blood in James City County, the City of Williamsburg and York County this August. The American Red Cross only has a less than three-day supply of most blood types and less than a two-day supply of blood type O available, according to a news release.

In June, the American Red Cross received 1,500 fewer donations in its Mid-Atlantic region. The additional emergency declarations are typical. Donations wane in summer months as the organization’s usual pool of donors, like college and high school students, are away from school and as its regular donors go on vacation.

“Giving blood is not really top of mind for a lot of people [in the summer]. That obviously can cause a pretty significant drop in our supply,” McNamara said.

Upcoming Blood Drives:

James City County

Aug. 1, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: T J Maxx, 4640 Monticello Avenue

Aug. 2, 8 a.m.-12 p.m.: Five Forks Cafe, 4456 John Tyler Highway

Aug. 2, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.: Doubletree Hotel of Williamsburg - Scares That Care, 50 Kingsmill Road

Aug. 2, 12 p.m.-6 p.m.: Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center, 100 Sentara Circle

Aug. 12, 1 p.m.-6 p.m.: Loyal Order of Moose Lodge, 5429 Richmond Road

Aug. 12, 1 p.m.-7 p.m.: St. Olaf Catholic Church, 104 Norge Lane

Aug. 13, 7:45 a.m.-12 p.m.: Eastern State Hospital- Staff Development Building 3, 4601 Ironbound Road

Aug. 15, 2:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.: Elan Williamsburg, 100 Whitworth Way

Williamsburg

Aug. 6, 2 p.m.-7 p.m.: Walgreens, 1309 Richmond Road

York County

July 30, 1 p.m.-6 p.m.: St Mark Lutheran Church, 118 Old York Hampton Highway

Aug. 10, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.: Harley Davidson, 6450 George Washington Memorial Highway

Aug. 12, 3 p.m.-7 p.m.: Chick-fil-A, 5003 A Victory Boulevard

Aug. 15, 1:30 p.m.-7 p.m.: Yorkminster Presbyterian Church/Covenant Hall, 6218 George Washington Memorial Highway

Want to donate?

To save time at blood drives, complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire through RapidPass by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App or by filling out the form at https://rcblood.org/2ClcFbj. You can schedule an appointment to donate blood by downloading the American Red Cross Blood Donor app, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).