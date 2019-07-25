U.S. Army Capt. found guilty of child sexual abuse

Robert Christopher Sypole kept his eyes forward and head up as Williamsburg-James City County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Maureen Kufro told the court he was a serial sexual abuser of his brothers in Washington state and three other children in James City County.

Sypole, 34, of Richmond, was found guilty Thursday morning of two counts of aggravated sexual battery and four counts of taking indecent liberties with a child.

With Judge Michael E. McGinty presiding over the circuit court, Sypole took 7 minutes to plead guilty by Alford on all the charges — a plea that allowed him to maintain his innocence but admitted the evidence against him would likely lead to a guilty finding. McGinty found him guilty.

After the pleas, Kufro told the court Sypole’s abuse had started years prior in Washington state, where he had abused two of his brothers.

When one killed himself, the man left a note for his girlfriend detailing the abuse he suffered at his brother’s hands, which the girlfriend brought to Sypole’s stepmother, Kufro said.

Another brother told Sypole’s stepmother he, too, had been abused by Sypole, and the stepmother intervened and began to contact the families of the children she saw on Sypole’s social media accounts, according to Kufro.

After Sypole’s stepmother made contact with two families in James City, the county’s Child Protective Services office investigated Sypole and closed the case, Kufro said.

Later, when James City County police began a criminal investigation, they uncovered evidence from three children who Sypole had abused for more than two years, according to Kufro.

In March 2016, Sypole was eager to move into a newly divorced woman’s home to live in the basement, Kufro said. The woman had written in the listing she had two young children, and he abused both children until he left the home in April 2018.

Another child in the same neighborhood also was sexually abused by Sypole, according to Kufro.

Sypole was a predator who groomed the children for sexual abuse, repeatedly molested them and showed them images of his genitals, Kufro said.

On Nov. 25, the day before Sypole was arrested, he searched on the Internet for “where is man-boy love legal?” and for information on how to start a political party aimed at decriminalizing child pornography, Kufro said in open court.

Sypole, a United States Army Captain, has been held at the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail after he was charged and arrested on Nov. 26. In May, U.S. Army Public Affairs Specialist Erik Siegel confirmed that Sypole could not collect pay for the time he has spent in jail.

Siegel could not answer questions about Sypole’s future status in the military after being found guilty.

Sypole faces a maximum sentence of 80 years in prison and $210,000 in fines when he appears before the Williamsburg-James City County Circuit Court at 9 a.m. Oct. 9 for sentencing.

