Court docs: D.C. woman arrested after Busch Gardens assault, indecent exposure

A Washington, D.C., woman was charged with assault and indecent exposure after police say she hit three family members, including one in a wheelchair, at Busch Gardens before lifting her skirt and showing her genitals.

Robin Jenice Abrams, 29, was charged with one court of assault and battery of a family member, two counts of assault and battery and one court of indecent exposure, according to documents filed in the Williamsburg-James City County general district and juvenile and domestic relations courts.

On July 14 around 2:45 p.m., James City County police officers were called to Busch Gardens Williamsburg for a fight, according to the court documents.

An investigator spoke with three women who told him while on a family trip, Abrams poured water on one woman’s 4-year-old daughter before an argument broke out, the filings said.

Abrams slapped one of the women in the head and the other two women tried to intervene when Abrams slapped one of them, who was in a wheelchair, before shoving the other woman off, according to the court documents.

All three of the women told the officer that’s when Abrams lifted her skirt to show her genitals, the filings said. A Busch Gardens employee saw the incident and corroborated the women’s account to the officer.

Abrams was charged and arrested around 4:30 p.m. the same day and taken to the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail where she remained on Tuesday, according to the court records and jail intake records.

After an initial court appearance on July 15, Abrams was ordered to remain at the jail until her next court appearance on Aug. 22 at 8 a.m. in the Williamsburg-James City County General District Court, according to online court records.

If convicted, Abrams faces as much as four years in jail and $10,000 in fines, according to Virginia Code.

