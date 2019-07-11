W-JCC schools names Sean Walker as assistant superintendent

During its July 9 meeting, the School Board approved the appointment of Sean Walker as Williamsburg-James City County Schools’ Assistant Superintendent for School Leadership for the Elementary level.

Walker has 27 years of service in Virginia public schools as a teacher, assistant principal, principal and, most recently, as the director of elementary schools for Virginia Beach City Public Schools. In that position, which he held since 2015, Walker was responsible for the oversight of 20 elementary schools.

Walker holds a bachelor’s degree in education from Concord University and a master’s degree in administration/supervision from the University of Virginia.

Regarding Walker, Dr. Olwen E. Herron, superintendent of W-JCC Schools, highlighted his decades of experience in Virginia Beach and said he would make a valuable addition.

“Mr. Walker is a skilled educator with a record of leading successful school improvement initiatives and providing supportive mentoring to colleagues,” Herron said. “His leadership, experience and dedication will support the success of our students and employees. We are fortunate to welcome him to the W-JCC Schools family.”

As assistant superintendent for school leadership, Walker will be responsible for overseeing the improvement of schools and student achievement at the elementary level, as well as leading the school division’s office of accountability and assessment.

In a statement, Walker said he was honored to join W-JCC Schools.

“This division is revered for its exceptional staff and for their commitment to creating pathways to success for each and every student,” Walker said. “As an educator and as a parent, I know how important that is, and I could not ask for a greater opportunity than to support our schools and students on their journey.”

Walker’s first day will be July 29.

