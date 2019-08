Thirty-One representative Susie Mcfatridge donated 10 percent of her proceeds to the American Cancer Society.

Traveling Vineyard Wine Guide Deby Kidney donated 10 percent of her commission to the American Cancer Society.

Relay for Life of Williamsburg raised more than $600 at the Feb. 28 "Shopping 4 a Cure" event. Local businesses donated a portion of their profits from the event for cancer research through the American Cancer Society.

Adrienne Mayfield