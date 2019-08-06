Smith Memorial looking for donations ahead of its annual clothing giveaway

Have a gently used shirt you know you won’t wear again?

Smith Memorial Baptist Church is looking for clothing donations Aug. 12-16 for its 11th annual Great Clothing Giveaway, which takes place Aug. 17.

From grandparents raising grandchildren to those experiencing homelessness, the giveaway provides an opportunity for the community to purchase gently used clothing, said Patti Nicholas, chairperson of the giveaway committee.

“[People in need] are there,” she said. “They’re out in the community in all different stages of life and different situations.”

The church, which served around 300 people last year at its giveaway event, hopes to reach that number of people in need again.

“[At the giveaway,] the first year there were eight, the next year there were 24 and it just grew each year,” Nicholas said. “Now, we have about 300 people coming through.”

While all types of clothing items are accepted, the church needs children’s and men’s clothing, as these items are donated in fewer numbers.

Volunteers sort through the donated clothes and remove ones that are too worn, according to Elsie Manning, who serves on the giveaway’s committee.

“When [people] come to shop and browse, we want it to be things that they will really enjoy having.”

In the event that not all clothing items are taken, they are donated to local shelters and outreach centers in Williamsburg such as FISH, Inc., Nicholas said.

Want to know more?

Smith Memorial Baptist Church is accepting clothing donations that are gently used. All donations can be delivered to the Family Life Center, which is behind the main Smith Memorial building at 6515 Richmond Road, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 12-16. If no one is there, clothing can be left at the door. The Great Clothing Giveaway occurs Aug. 17 at the Family Life Center. For more information, visit smithmemorial.org or call 565-0476.