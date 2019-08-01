Summer school students graduate, celebrate, look to the future

By most standards, the ceremony in the Warhill High School auditorium on Thursday was a small one, with just short of 30 people in attendance and everything concluded in less than 15 minutes.

But for the two students at the center of the event, the moment couldn’t have been bigger: after retaking classes over the summer, they’ve graduated from high school.

In front of their families and a group of Williamsburg-James City County school officials, Jamestown students Dennis Eliam Jacobo and Damien Granthan finally walked across the stage and collected their diplomas from principal Howard Townsend IV.

It was a moment both students once thought was out of their reach, and they were all smiles when it arrived.

“At first, it was kind of a struggle, and I had to ask for some help — and it did take a lot of work, and a lot of studying,” Jacobo said. “I also had to retake the SOL, and I didn’t think I would pass, but I did, and now I’m here, graduating, it’s still kind of unreal that it’s actually happening.”

Both students had some lingering issues that had prevented them from graduating back in June: Grantham had to retake a science course, Jacobo needed to retake an SOL, and both needed to retake a geometry class. According to Connie Forget, the summer school program’s acting principal, allowing for moments like this is the goal of every teacher working over the summer.

“This was an amazing experience, the goal behind summer school is to allow students the chance to succeed, and for these two students, that paid off in a big way,” Forget said.

“I know there were moments where they felt like giving up, or thought that this was unachievable, yet here we are today, watching them graduate. i If there’s a lesson I hope every student takes away from summer school, it’s not to give up and to keep working towards a goal.”

Over cake and lemonade, the two grads posed for photos with their families, shared jokes with teachers, and considered their futures now that they have their diplomas.

Jacobo is going to spend time with his family, before he finds a job and enrolls in community college locally. Grantham, on the other hand, will head to boot camp at Parris Island on Aug. 26, where he’ll begin a career as a U.S. Marine.

“It’s funny, I’m starting August graduating, and I’m ending it heading to basic, both of which I’d doubted I’d make it,” said Grantham. “It feels amazing. I believed I would get here eventually, but it did take a lot of work, I’m thankful that the schools here didn’t give up on me, and gave me the chance to do this right.”

W-JCC Superintendent Olwen Herron said that moments like this show the division at it’s best, doing all it can to help students succeed, and celebrating them once they have.

“Every student matters in W-JCC, and we want to do all we can to help them get to this moment, to graduation day,” Herron said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s an entire graduating class, or just a couple of students, moments like this are the successes we look for as educators.”

