Police: Search for Pocahontas Trail armed robber continues

Late Tuesday evening, a man walked into the Sunoco at 1899 Pocahontas Trail and robbed the store, according to a York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

Sheriff’s office deputies were called to the store by a store employee around 11:15 p.m. for the robbery, according to York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Shelley Ward.

The sheriff’s office needs help identifying the man, it said in the post. He is described as between the ages of 20 and 29, about 6 feet tall and weighing about 200 pounds. He wore a black ski mask, dark hooded sweatshirt and gloves and used a handgun in the robbery.

The man left the store with an undisclosed amount of money and the sheriff’s office doesn’t know in which direction he fled, Ward said.

If you or anyone you know has any information that could help investigators, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP and refer to report number 1902955.

Steve Roberts Jr, srobertsjr@vagazette.com, 757-604-1329, @SPRobertsJr.