After NN aircraft company sues DoD contractors in Williamsburg, judge orders arbitration in case

After a Newport News company sued a Department of Defense contractor over more than $800,000 in unpaid bills, a Williamsburg-James City County Circuit Court judge ordered both parties to sort out their differences outside his court.

Tempus Applied Solutions, a Newport News-headquartered aircraft equipment and services provider filed a lawsuit in Williamsburg-James City County Circuit Court against a Department of Defense contractor called Patriot Group International for more than $800,000.

Patriot Group International provides military contractors to work for the Department of Defense in high-threat locations including Afghanistan and Iraq, according to its website.

In mid-July, Williamsburg-James City County Circuit Court Judge Michael E. McGinty ordered both sides to arbitrate the case, according to the court filings.

The lawsuit filed on June 18 alleges Tempus and PGI entered into a contract on Jan. 28, 2016 and in March 2018 PGI terminated the contract, according to court documents.

During the life of the contract, Tempus agreed to supply PGI with aircraft, equipment and personnel, the suit said.

Tempus billed the DoD contractor monthly and starting in January 2018, PGI stopped paying, according to court documents.

Tempus requested a check for $331,303.70 for its work in January 2018 and sent another invoice after February for $328,228.70, the suit said.

Neither have been paid, according to the lawsuit. Tempus also alleges PGI pocketed $15,384.40 the defense department gave to PGI for Tempus’s fuel costs.

Tempus also seeks an additional $182,847.86 for “fuel charges and PGI’s unilateral adjustment of fuel pricing …” the suit said.

In the last year, Tempus has tried to arbitrate its dispute with PGI behind closed doors, but PGI stopped responding to requests for new arbitration dates, according to the lawsuit.

Now, McGinty ordered Tempus and PGI to have a Richmond-based firm referee their dispute. In total, Tempus wants the Warrenton-based PGI to pay $857,764.66 in damages before interest and court costs, according to the filings.

Tempus’s attorney, Connell Mullins Jr did not return a request for comment. PGI’s attorneys Daniel Ward and Ryan Berry did not return a request for comment.

