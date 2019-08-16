A year after creation, Tourism Council still doesn't have benchmarks to track its success

More than a year after its creation, the Tourism Council still doesn’t have the benchmark study officials have called critical to measuring the success of its tourism marketing venture.

Formally created when Senate Bill 942, the law that established the body, went into effect July 2018, the Tourism Council is intended to boost the region’s tourism industry with a year-round marketing campaign aimed at overnight tourists and bankrolled by millions of tax dollars, thanks to a sales tax surcharge.

Though the Tourism Council, well into its inaugural 2019 marketing campaign, has been collecting and spending money, it hasn’t worked out how it will track the effects of that spending. A comprehensive report that establishes a baseline of tourism metrics regarding hotel stays, ticket sales and other figures has long been a goal of officials who want some accountability for the Tourism Council.

Six months ago, the Southeastern Institute of Research briefed the Tourism Council on the general outline of such a study. The firm didn’t offer a specific completion date beyond a goal of having the study completed in time for the 2020 marketing campaign.

And that’s still the plan, with the expectation the study will be completed by year’s end, Tourism Council Executive Director Vicki Cimino said in a recent interview.

Southeastern Institute of Research, which was contracted prior to Cimino’s arrival, has completed an inventory of previous studies. After a review, Cimino decided to adjust the scope of the work for the baseline study. The Tourism Council expects to push out requests for proposal next week.

She also wants to create an online “travel barometer” that will allow the public to easily get a look at the numbers behind the region’s tourism industry.

“It creates that level of transparency that’s so important, particularly when you’re investing tax dollars — to create a return on investment,” she said.

From July 2018 to May, the latest month available, businesses collected $10.1 million in sales tax revenue for the Tourism Council’s use, according to data shared with the Tourism Council in June. The $2 transient occupancy tax yielded $1.4 million as of May, according to data provided by Cimino.

The Tourism Council also receives most of the annual allocations from Williamsburg, James City County and York County to the Greater Williamsburg Chamber and Tourism Alliance. The Tourism Council is a sub-unit of the alliance. In FY20, Williamsburg allocated $800,000, James City County allocated $740,000 and York County allocated $438,600 to the Alliance.

Exactly how much money would be generated by the sales tax has been something of a moving target, as officials periodically tweaked expected revenue. In June, the Tourism Council anticipated $9.3 million in sales tax and $1.4 million in the $2 transient occupancy tax revenue in FY19.

The Tourism Council gets its funding from a 1 percent sales tax increase signed into law in 2018, as well as the $2 transient occupancy tax. The Tourism Council splits total earnings on both revenue streams 50-50 with Williamsburg, James City and York county governments, based on where the revenue was raised.

SB 942 took some flak as it was making its way through the General Assembly, with critical members of the public decrying the lack of public awareness and input on the legislation. The original legislation also increased the sales tax on groceries, which was a target of criticism, through that element was eventually cast off.

A strong critic of the legislation was Del. Brenda Pogge, who sent a letter to Gov. Ralph Northam requesting he veto the legislation.

Pogge declined to comment for this story.

The Tourism Council has a 2019 budget of about $11 million — An $8.5 million budget approved in December got a $2.4 million boost in April. Prior to the Tourism Council, the Williamsburg Area Destination Marketing Committee’s tax revenue and the Alliance’s funding from localities amounted to about $5.2 million in 2017. Cimino said that to be best of her knowledge, WADMC never did a baseline tourism profile study.

The Tourism Council’s 2019 budget, as amended in April, breaks down like this:

$8.5 million for marketing and media spending

$1.1 million for salaries and benefits

$205,420 for organizational support and administrative costs

$533,710 for sales

$375,000 for marketing research

$125,000 for public relations

The Tourism Council also voted to create a $1.6 million development fund in January, though the exact amount of money that will be in it hasn’t been determined yet. It also created a $750,000 reserve fund.

Reviewing the status quo

For its inaugural 2019 campaign, the Tourism Council launched its “Expect the Funexpected” marketing push. The campaign seeks to create an identity for the Williamsburg area as a top-tier travel destination, with some surprises beyond its reputation for history lessons at places such as Colonial Williamsburg and Jamestown Settlement. The campaign features expanded marketing in both traditional markets and new ones.

But while the Tourism Council has big money to enact big plans, it’s still working on the basics, said Cimino, who assumed her role in April.

“The past few months, I’ve really been focused on meeting with the team internally. Making sure folks are in the right positions and that those positions will ultimately help us achieve our business goals, which are to increase tax revenue and overnight visitation,” she said.

Staff additions could be on the horizon for the Tourism Council, which draws its workforce from employees of the Alliance. Currently, there are eight employees dedicated to the Tourism Council and another three who split their time between the Tourism Council and the Business Council.

The Tourism Council is looking to play the field a bit when it comes to its contractors.

“My goal is to tool this shop up in a way that will help us meet our business goals and objectives,” Cimino said. “Every piece of contracted work we have we’re going to go back out to bid. It doesn’t mean we’re unhappy with current partners or anything like that. I want to make sure the deliverables we’re getting are documented, that we’re checking the boxes and we’re asking for the rights things. In some cases, it’s been quite some time since we went out to bid.”

The Tourism Council contracts with Luckie and Co. for advertising, Percepture for public relations and social media and Miles Media for its website. All three groups had worked with WADMC to market the region as a summer destination. Cimino aims to have any changes to the council’s contractor lineup in place by September.

Looking forward