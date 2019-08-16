Attorney General: Tourism Council is a public body

The Tourism Council is a public body, subject to the Freedom of Information Act and open meetings laws, according to an Attorney General legal opinion published Friday afternoon.

The legal opinion would appear to lay to rest the debate that swirled around the Tourism Council’s public-body status, and whether it would be legally required to hold open meetings and fulfill information requests from the public.

Attorney General Mark Herring, in responding to Sen. Thomas K. “Tommy” Norment’s request on behalf of the Tourism Council for the legal opinion, found that though the Tourism Council operates as part of a private nonprofit, the Greater Williamsburg Chamber and Tourism Alliance, it is a distinct entity that is subject to FOIA.

“The Code directs that ‘[t]he provisions of [FOIA] shall be liberally construed to promote increased awareness by all persons of governmental activities and afford every opportunity to citizens to witness the operations of government.… the Tourism Council is a body created by statute to perform public functions while operating within a private non-profit corporation,” Herring said in the legal opinion.

“The Tourism Council is a separate entity from the Alliance, and was especially created by the General Assembly to carry out the public purpose of promoting the Historic Triangle”

He continued: “It is my opinion that the Tourism Council functions as a board of the Commonwealth within the definition of ‘public body’ under FOIA.”

Herring also found that the Historic Triangle Office of Marketing and Promotion, the alliance staffers who actually conducts tourism marketing, is also subject to the requirements of being a public body. That’s because the office performs functions on the Tourism Council board’s behalf.

Similarly, Herring determined the Tourism Council is also subject to the Virginia Public Procurement Act as well as the Virginia State and Local Government Conflict of Interests Act.

The Tourism Council relies wholly on public money — both taxation and budget allocations from Williamsburg, James City County and York County — to fund its operations marketing the region to overnight tourists. Through those revenue streams, the Tourism Council marshals millions of dollars.

The Virginia State Code defines a public body as “any legislative body, authority, board, bureau, commission, district or agency of the Commonwealth … and other organizations, corporations or agencies in the Commonwealth supported wholly or principally by public funds.”

Despite that language, Tourism Council members had been split in recent months over the question, specifically in regard to legislative intent and the Tourism Council’s relationship with the Alliance.

The Tourism Council’s legal counsel Greg Davis told council members in March the General Assembly intended to exempt the Tourism Council from public-body status so the organization wouldn’t be burdened with the logistics, expense and requirements of being a public body.

The basis of the argument presumed the Alliance isn’t a public body. Herring, who worked off information provided by Norment, likewise operated off this assumption in his opinion. However, a 2017 legal opinion by the Virginia Freedom of Information Advisory Council also found the Alliance is a public body.

Tourism Council board chairman Jeff Wassmer didn’t respond to a request for comment Friday afternoon. Tourism Council executive director Vicki Cimino likewise didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Previously, both had expressed interest in operating the Tourism Council in whatever manner the Attorney General deemed appropriate.

“I just want to make sure we’re running the organization in line with whatever ruling comes down. I really don’t have an opinion either way, I just want to make sure we’re running the shop correctly,” Cimino said in an interview late last month.

