Two arrested for breaking and entering a home in King and Queen County

Two men are charged with breaking into a Saint Stephens Church residence over the weekend, according to a press release from the King and Queen Sheriff’s Office. The victim said one of them opened the front door and showed a gun.

The King and Queen Sheriff’s Office received a call around 1:15 a.m. on Sunday and were able to obtain warrants and a search warrant for an Owens Mill Road residence. Police arrested two men, Troy D. Jones of Saint Stephens Church and Kevin T. Pitts-Fortune of Bowling Green in connection with the break-in.

Both men were charged with two felonies, according to the news release. Police also recovered two firearms in the home.

Jones was charged with breaking and entering with the intent to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He also was charged with two misdemeanors: brandishing a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Pitts-Fortune was charged with accessory to breaking and entering with the intent to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Pitts-Fortune also was wanted in Essex County for failure to appear on prior felony charges.

Another woman in the Owens Mill Road residence, Keyonda N. Martin of Saint Stephens Church, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Martin was released on a $2,500 unsecured bond, according to the release.

Both men are being held without bond ahead of their court date in King and Queen County.

