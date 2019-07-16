New fire chiefs look to address King William's fire department problems

Amid turmoil at the top of the King William County’s fire department, the new interim fire chiefs have started to assess the county’s needs.

Although there are four fire stations with jurisdiction in King William County, all of them except Station One are staffed completely by volunteers. Any changes in policy and procedures would apply only to the six paid, full-time and 11 part-time personnel and 10 active volunteers at Station One.

The volunteer stations are partly funded with county money allocated by the Board of Supervisors, but how the stations conduct day-to-day operations is independent.

Now operating entirely out of Station One, interim Fire Chiefs Rick Nunnally and Laura Nunnally are gathering data from the Computer-aided Dispatch system, or CAD, to begin to map out the locations and times of calls for service.

Fire departments across the country follow this same practice, they said.

“We’re starting this now,” Rick Nunnally said. “The biggest thing we’re doing now is we’re plotting on a GIS map all of our calls— just addresses — and there will be pins set at each one to denote fire response or EMS response, so then we can start to look at the county as a whole.”

The Nunnallys generally declined to speak about fire department practices before January, including whether or not there had been call mapping during the past three years

The information will inform the needs of the county, as far as personnel, equipment, public education, fire prevention and the overall response model.

Right now, the chiefs are addressing policy and procedures at Station One, as well as challenges with maintaining equipment and complying with regulations.

"We did want to put policies and procedures in place for consistency,” Laura Nunnally said. “The biggest challenge that we have had is apparatus. Apparatus takes a beating — maintenance and putting together a plan for that and just keeping our trucks in service.”

Repairing equipment will be the department’s biggest expense, Rick Nunnally said. In addition to changes at Station One, the new chiefs hope to establish an open communication and response model with the county’s volunteer stations, so they know where volunteers at the other stations are and when they are able to help.

“For us, there is a value in knowing who is where, when,” Laura Nunnally said. “What we’re trying to gain is the fact we can help each other out and work as that team.”

They have said they will sit down with each of the county’s volunteer stations individually. The chiefs met with the Mangohick Volunteer Fire Station on Monday evening.

“We’re trying to figure out how to best help them because they don’t have to talk to us, they don’t have to tell us what they’re doing, they don’t need to tell us when they’re staffed, they don’t need to do any of that if they don’t want to,” Rick Nunnally said.

The county’s fire department has no way to convince or coerce volunteer firefighters to perform their duties in a particular way.

“We want them to (help us) because it helps make decisions countywide — what is best for the citizens in the county,” Rick Nunnally said. “While firefighting is a team effort, they have their owns chiefs, they have their own SOP’s, they have their own policies, procedures and guidelines — all of that is separated from us.

“We are all part of the county, regardless if we are one entity or four.”

Because the stations are independent, it’s hard to implement county-wide procedures such as the software called I Am Responding they started using about a year ago.

West Point, Mangohick, Station One, Walkerton and even the now-defunct Mattaponi Volunteer Rescue Squad used the service in the past 12 months, although since February, more than 25 volunteers stopped using the software altogether, including West Point Volunteer Fire Department Chief Joseph Bartos.

The software allows volunteer firefighters to begin their shifts and end their shifts, similar to a digital time-card system, but volunteers rarely punch in or punch out, leaving massive gaps in the data. And some stations don’t have internet or data capabilities in their service area.

“It's fraught with human error,” Bartos said. “When someone doesn't mark when they’re on or when they’re off, the data is incorrect.

“(County staffers) need compliance, but once again, how do you get a volunteer to be compliant?” he added. “If they forget how do I hold them accountable? It becomes very difficult when they're not paid employees of the department.”

Based on a fire and emergency services report Laura Nunnally prepared July 8, Station One has 10 active volunteers, each identified as having worked 24 or more hours in a month, and three part-time candidates in the final stages of the hiring process.

Four volunteers resigned in the past 30 days.

Among them is Jeremy Hester, 41, a medically retired military veteran who used his time as a volunteer logistics officer under former Fire Chief Andy Aigner to get more involved with his community after his time in the Navy.

He said he resigned after County Administrator Bobbie Tassinari held meetings with paid firefighters and volunteers about a week before she fired Aigner.

“Volunteers just didn’t exist,” Hester said of the meeting. “Volunteers were pushed to the side. I’m really disappointed.”

He said Tassinari didn’t provide the department with all of the information it needed to run, and Aigner’s firing left him with a sour taste in his mouth.

After six months of enjoying volunteering and racking up hundreds of hours of volunteer work for the department, Hester said he was moving on.

The Nunnallys said departments everywhere are struggling to attract and keep volunteers because it’s tough work.

“There’s never enough,” Rick Nunnally said.

But the department is evolving. Hanover County has a few volunteer systems left, he said, but “they were us 25 years ago.”

They plan to hold regular meetings with the other stations in the county and build on what Aigner started.

“I can tell you … the one thing we have in common is all of the stations want to help the citizens. So right now everything we have run into in the last four weeks has been let’s figure out how we can do the best for our citizens,” Laura Nunnally said. “At this very moment, that looks like where we’re moving and that’s what our main goal is.”

