Court docs: Man told police he wanted to have sex with 7-year-old girl

A James City County man faces as much as 31 years in prison after he told police he wanted to have sex with a 7-year-old girl.

Tyrus Anthony Robertson, 48, has been charged with one count of aggravated sexual battery and three counts of taking indecent liberties with a minor, according to filings in the Williamsburg-James City County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.

On Aug. 14, Robertson voluntarily went to the James City County Law Enforcement Center to be interviewed, according to the court documents. He was read his Miranda rights before the interview.

During the interview, Robertson told investigators he had shown his genitals to a 7-year-old girl, the filings said. Robertson also told police he’d groped the girl on the outside of her pants.

Robertson also told investigators he’d touched himself and took a picture of his genitals to show to the girl, according to the court documents.

When asked why he had done this, Robertson told police he eventually wanted to have sex with the girl, the filings said.

All of the alleged events occurred at Robertson’s home in June, according to the court documents.

Robertson was charged and arrested on Aug. 14 at 7:31 p.m., the filings said. He was transported to the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail where he remained Friday morning, according to jail intake records.

If convicted, Robertson faces as much as 31 years in prison and $10,000 in fines, according to Virginia Code.

Steve Roberts Jr, srobertsjr@vagazette.com, 757-604-1329, @SPRobertsJr.