VMFA's Artmobile to make its next stop at the Williamsburg Library

If you can’t get to the museum this weekend, no worries; the museum will come to you.

The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts’ traveling art museum, VMFA on the Road: An Artmobile for the 21st Century, will stop in Williamsburg this weekend to show off pieces from the museum’s permanent collection.

Rob Haas, Williamsburg Regional Library’s program services director, said the library requested the exhibition stop in Williamsburg because folks in the city enjoy the arts.

“We’re always looking and listening to the community and what the community wants to see, wants to do, so it’s akin to the things we’re doing in city square with the music on Thursday afternoons,” Haas said.

“It’s the closest thing to coming here to Richmond and entering our museum and exploring art that you can do when you’re not in Richmond,” said Jeffery Allison, VMFA's manager for statewide programs and exhibitions.

“In a couple cases, the works in the Artmobile were hanging inside the galleries, so it is truly bringing that experience out to you,” Allison said. “It’s our mission to serve all Virginians, not just to assume everyone is going to be able to drive to Richmond.”

Allison said the program began as a way to bring the VMFA’s collection to people around the state. The first Artmobile program ran from 1953-1994, but was decommissioned because of concerns about controlling the heat and humidity on board. The new truck, which debuted in October 2018, eliminated those issues.

“With technological advances, we are really able to keep the temperature at 70 degrees, plus or minus a quarter of a degree, and the humidity at 50%,” Allison said. “We also have a state of the art security system on board, and all the technology that wasn’t available back then.”

The Artmobile’s current exhibition is “How Far Can Creativity Take You: VMFA Fellowship Artists.”

“I was fortunate enough to be the curator (for the exhibit) as well as overseeing the creation of the truck, and I thought it would be very appropriate to focus on Virginia artists that are in our permanent collection and celebrate the fellowship program, which is still going strong,” Allison said.

The show features 12 pieces by Virginia artists who won a fellowship from the VMFA.

“Works on the truck feature artists like Cy Twombly, who’s from Lexington, is probably the most important artist from Virginia in the 20th century,” Allison said.

Digital elements of the exhibit include large touch screens. One is an interactive map of Virginia which lists all 1,400 artists who have won a fellowship since 1940.

“It’s touch screen, so if you’re in Williamsburg you can push Williamsburg on the map and see if there’s one from around there or look it up by name, and it will tell you the year they won, what the medium was and also if they won more than one award over those years,” Allison said.

On another, guests can create their own artwork. Allison said these pieces will be saved to the truck’s on board computers.

“So when we leave Williamsburg to the next spot you’ve literally made your own work that travels with the Artmobile,” Allison said.

Haas said the library will have its own art program Saturday to tie into the Artmobile. At “Create Your Own Masterpiece,” Christy Clements from Wine & Design will guide budding artists through a step-by-step painting class.

“If you’ve never done any artwork before, it’s a look into creating art because (it) can be kind of scary if you’ve never done it before,” Haas said. “So just to introduce folks into the process of creating art, and it’s a very low-key a non-threatening kind of thing.”

Want to go?

The truck will be open 1-5 p.m. Saturday through Sunday, outside of the Stryker Center, 412 N. Boundary St. Fee.

Create Your Own Masterpiece, 2-4 p.m. Saturday, room 127 at the Stryker Center, 412 N. Boundary St. Free; register at 259-4050.

