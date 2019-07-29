Amid torrent of robocalls, police aim to stop victimization of residents

Last year was the worst in American history for robocalls, but despite the onslaught, local police have adapted and federal regulators and prosecutors have cracked down on the often-illegal calls.

In James City, it also marked the first year the police department began to track the calls in an attempt to better inform the public about which scams are going around at any given time.

For James City County Police Department spokeswoman Stephanie Williams, the call tracking system allows her to put out updates to residents on the scams as they happen, she said.

“It’s important so that we can provide appropriate information to our community so that they’re less likely to be victimized by scammers,” Williams said.

Neither Williamsburg nor York keep track of the data, according to each law enforcement agency.

Of the 200 reported incidents of larceny by false pretenses in 2018, 78 were for scam phone calls, Williams said. Across the 757 area code, there have been 222.7 million robocalls so far in 2019, according to telecommunications company YouMail.

Tracking the scam calls locally has already been helpful, Williams said. “We are learning that the younger generation is falling for these scams too.”

For kids especially, Williams said, a spam text or social media message from someone who is spoofed to look friendly can be all it takes for them to fall victim to a scam.

A person can spoof the caller ID and phone number of the police, of a company — of anyone, really — and they can call millions of people a day with an automated robocaller, although it’s generally illegal if they’re trying to sell you something or scam you out of money, according to Federal Trade Commission spokesman Mitch Katz.

The FTC, Federal Communications Commission and the Virginia Attorney General’s Office have all cracked down on robocallers with fines, lawsuits and civil proceedings in 2019.

Police departments throughout the region have made it a focus to educate residents about scam phone calls.

Williamsburg, James City and York law enforcement routinely write about particular scams on social media that are going around the area. In James City, officers hold workshops to teach people the difference between a scam and a legitimate call. School resource officers teach students about Internet safety and scam calls, Williams said.

“We are proactive in educating citizens about the numerous scams that go on and encourage them to report them even though they may not have fallen victim to them,” Williams said.

For Williamsburg, the number of reported incidents of larceny by false pretense is small, 28 in 2018, but Williamsburg Police Chief Sean Dunn is certain more folks are falling victim to scammers and not reporting it.

Dunn and Williams urged residents to call the police if they think someone’s trying to take advantage of them.

Don’t be a victim

Scams continue to make the rounds through the area. Callers typically put pressure on people to meet completely artificial deadlines in an effort to coerce folks out of their hard-earned dollars.

Williams recommends that residents never provide their bank account information or Social Security number over the phone, over the computer or through email unless they properly identify the person they’re sending the information too.

“Most legitimate companies will not require immediate payment through wire transfer or prepaid debit cards,” Williams said. “If you’re not certain, call the James City County Police Department.”

Family and friends who fall out of frequent contact with each other can be more susceptible to some scams, according to the FBI. In cases dubbed “virtual kidnapping” a scammer can spoof the phone number of a loved one and tell the victim they have their loved one.

Common scams include threatening calls purporting to be from Dominion Energy, the Internal Revenue Service, law enforcement and court clerks.

“There are very few cases where we’d call someone, we would never call someone and ask for payment,” Dominion spokeswoman Bonita Harris said. “We never threaten our customers.”

The IRS typically communicates by mail. Police will not call you and ask for you to pay a parking ticket by wire transfer. Court clerks won’t demand you pay a fine by prepaid gift card, according to James City County’s fraud alert website.

“Scammers often use scare tactics, so we want (residents) to be aware of specific examples so that even if the victims are intimidated, they know it’s a scam,” Williams said.

About scams

For a running list of common scams go to: consumer.ftc.gov/features/scam-alerts or dominionenergy.com/scams. For information on scams going through the area as they happen, go to the James City County Police Department Facebook page at facebook.com/jccpolice/ and on Twitter at twitter.com/jccpolice.

To report a scam phone call, contact the Federal Trade Commission at 1-877-382-4357 or online at ftc.gov/complaint.

To report a scam phone call to local police call the James City County Police Department at 757-253-1800, Williamsburg Police Department at 757-220-2333, or the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office at 757-890-3630.

Steve Roberts Jr, srobertsjr@vagazette.com, 757-604-1329, @SPRobertsJr.