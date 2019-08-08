Construction on Monticello Avenue redesign to start next month, following City Council approval

Construction to redesign a section of Monticello Avenue from Richmond Road to Treyburn Drive will begin in September, following City Council’s unanimous approval at its Aug. 8 meeting.

The board signed off on a comprehensive agreement with York County-based contractor Henderson Inc to begin work on a streetscape redesign of the corridor. Work on the redesign is expected to begin in September, and is currently projected to be completed in July 2020. The contract is expected to cost the city $3.85 million.

Once it’s finished, the roadway will include new turning lanes, a parallel parking lane and a bike lane protected by bollards. A WATA bus pull-off stop and multi-use paths for bicycles and pedestrians also will be added along Richmond Road from Monticello Avenue to Bacon Street, and on Monticello Avenue from Mount Vernon Avenue to Treyburn Drive.

According to a timeline for the work attached to the agenda for Thursday’s meeting, the first step in the redesign will be to create a new entrance into the former Monticello Shopping Center in front of the new Ace Hardware store, as well as a new right turn lane into that shopping center.

City Engineer Aaron Small said there will be periodic lane narrowing while work on the redesign gets underway, but that he doesn’t think there are any planned road shutdowns.

