City Council to review contract for Monticello streetscape redesign, approves telecommuting policy

Construction work to redesign a section of Monticello Avenue along Midtown Row could begin next month, pending a City Council decision at its next meeting.

On Thursday the board will weigh an agreement with York County-based contractor Henderson Inc. to overhaul a portion of Monticello Avenue between Richmond Road and Treyburn Drive.

If the agreement is approved, construction on the corridor redesign is expected to begin in September and would be completed in July 2020, according to information attached to the agenda for the meeting.

The decision will be part of an eventful docket planned for the meeting Thursday, which also includes determining whether to award a contract for maintenance work on a bridge connecting Bypass Road and Capitol Landing Road, and finally, designating the downtown Williamsburg library plaza and the Williamsburg Community Building lawn as a new city park named City Square.

Planned changes along Monticello Avenue include the addition of a parallel parking lane on the side of the road next to the former Williamsburg Shopping Center, a bus pull-off area, a new right turning lane into the former Monticello Shopping Center and the relocation of an existing intersection and traffic signal, city engineer Aaron Small said.

City Council approved an interim agreement for the streetscape redesign project with Henderson last November , which Small said allowed the contractor to begin working through details including the design, construction schedule and cost of the project. The comprehensive agreement on the table for Thursday’s meeting would allow construction to begin, if approved. The contract is expected to cost the city $3.85 million.

“If (City Council) wanted to, they could say ‘no, we don’t want to continue,’ and we’ll put the project out to bid at that point, but we’re recommending that they just continue on,” Small said.

A multi-use path would be added on Richmond Road from Monticello Avenue to Bacon Street as part of the project, as would a bicycle lane along one side of Monticello Avenue. A multi-use path on Monticello Avenue from Mount Vernon Avenue to Treyburn Drive also would be added; it would connect with a planned pedestrian and bike trail running from the William and Mary School of Education to Ironbound Road.

Earlier in the week at a short Monday afternoon work session, City Council approved a new policy to allow its members to telecommute to a limited number of meetings per year.

As City Manager Andrew Trivette explained, the ordinance allows each member of City Council and all other city boards to telecommute to meetings up to twice a year when they’re unable to attend in person due to illnesses or emergencies.

“As we move through the rest of the fiscal year, we thought that it would be convenient for the City Council to have this policy, and also to put (it) into place as an option for the boards and commissions,” Trivette said.

The board will be required to approve each request from a member to participate in a meeting remotely by majority vote. Board members agreed that the limit of twice a year and the requirement that each request be approved by all other members of the board are reasonable ways to regulate electronic meeting participation.

Other city boards and commissions will have to formally adopt the same policy for their members to be able to participate in meetings remotely.

“I was a little hesitant,” Vice-Mayor Doug Pons said. “Obviously, it’s common practice in other municipalities to allow for this type of participation in meetings, I just think that if you sign up for the job then you need to try to show up, but I realize that you can’t always do that.”

Meeting details:

Where: City Council Chambers, Stryker Center, 412 N. Boundary St.

When: 2 p.m. Thursday

Rodrigo Arriaza, rarriaza@vagazette.com, 757-790-9313, @rodrigoarriaza0