Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on its first Williamsburg home

With a turn of their shovels, city officials and local business representatives broke ground on the first Habitat for Humanity home to be built in Williamsburg.

The home, in the city’s Highland Park neighborhood, will go to Abdul Ranzmall, his wife and their children. Ranzmall, who works overseas as a federal contractor for the U.S. Army and as a translator at Commonwealth Catholic Charities, said that Wednesday’s groundbreaking marked the beginning of a new chapter for his family since they first arrived in the United States five years ago.

“When I came here first, I had nothing at that time, not even the rent for my house for the next month,” Ranzmall said at the ceremony. “I had no drivers license, no credit, no bank account — but now, I will be the owner of this house, and that’s because of the support of you guys, especially Habitat and the other sponsors.”

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom home will be approximately 1,200 square feet, and will be built primarily by volunteers along with qualified contractors. Habitat for Humanity Peninsula and Greater Williamsburg CEO Janet Green said Ranzmall will buy the house and will sign a 20- to 30-year mortgage when it’s completed.

Habitat for Humanity home buyers are required to provide proof of steady employment and good credit, she said, and are required to volunteer 400 hours of their time working on other Habitat projects or at their local ReStore home improvement store.

She said she hopes to have the home ready for the Ranzmall family by Christmas, but that the construction schedule could delayed due to weather concerns.

Rodrigo Arriaza/Staff Abdul Ranzmall and his family will buy Habitat for Humanity's first home in Williamsburg by Habitat for Humanity when it's completed. Abdul Ranzmall and his family will buy Habitat for Humanity's first home in Williamsburg by Habitat for Humanity when it's completed. (Rodrigo Arriaza/Staff)

The local Habitat for Humanity chapter covers an area stretching from New Kent County to Hampton and Newport News, Green said, and although the group has built over 50 homes in James City County and seven in York, Wednesday’s groundbreaking was a step toward building Habitat’s first home in the City of Williamsburg.

“This is our first in the city, and we’re so excited that hopefully, this will be the beginning of a great new partnership,” she said.

Green said that a shortage of available and affordable land has been a consistent roadblock for the local Habitat chapter in the past.

“There just isn’t much available land that’s either suitable for our homebuyers in a location or that’s affordable for them, but this land was donated by a very generous couple who lives here in Williamsburg and supports Habitat, so they donated this land to us so we could build this house,” she said.

Senator Monty Mason and city officials including City Manager Andrew Trivette, Williamsburg City Councilman Benny Zhang and Tyrone Franklin, executive director of the city’s Redevelopment and Housing Authority, also spoke at the event.

Franklin said that during his time as Surry County administrator, he saw the difference that Habitat for Humanity’s home building program can make for those in need.

“Peace of mind, quality of life, these are things that we really shouldn’t take for granted,” he said at the ceremony. “If you feel like you don’t have a place to call your home or if you are struggling to find a place, you can only imagine what that does to your psyche and your spirit, so I want to congratulate this family and Mr. Ranzmall.”

Abbitt Realty will serve as the primary building parter in the construction of the home, Green said. Colonial Sports and Lumber Liquidators will donate a portion of their proceeds to the project, and Lumber Liquidators also will contribute all the flooring needed for the home.

Rodrigo Arriaza, rarriaza@vagazette.com, 757-790-9313, @rodrigoarriaza0