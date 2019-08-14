Planning Commission OKs Colonial Williamsburg's Goodwin Square proposal

Despite concern from members of the public and some Merchants Square store owners, the city’s Planning Commission signed off on Colonial Williamsburg’s proposal for Goodwin Square.

The controversial downtown plaza would replace the busy P3 parking lot bordered by North Henry, West Duke of Gloucester, North Boundary and Prince George streets and would feature space for a temporary video screen along with outdoor seating, a children's splash pad, room for outdoor events and festivals and a public restroom building.

At their Wednesday meeting, city planners unanimously recommended the approval of applications to define and allow private plazas in the city’s downtown business district with a special-use permit, allow the removal of 40 parking spaces in the P3 lot, and finally, to construct Goodwin Square with a special-use permit.

Colonial Williamsburg Vice President of Real Estate Jeff Duncan also said the Foundation has explored the possibility of moving its yearly ice rink from Duke of Gloucester Street to Goodwin Square during winter.

Board members also recommended that the approval to build Goodwin Square come with the condition that the temporary video screen should only be allowed to be up in the plaza for a maximum of 75 days per year, and that CW must supply city staff with a calendar of events in the square that would use the video screen.

Area residents filled the Stryker Center’s city council chambers for the hearing, with around 20 sharing their thoughts on the proposal during the meeting’s public comment period. While some supported the project, saying it would be a boon to young families visiting downtown Williamsburg, others said it would not be worth the loss in convenient parking spaces.

“I think that the plan for the Goodwin plaza is a fantastic way to make the downtown area even more vibrant and family-friendly,” said city resident Amy Quark. “This is a place where kids are going to have fun playing all year round, especially with the ice rink.”

Despite her enthusiasm for the project, others said that the loss of parking and the proposed splash pad would be a detriment to the businesses that would surround the plaza, and that the money would be better spent by going toward repairing CW’s downtown lots.

Reggie Akdogan and Rusty Bryant, who both own shops that face the P3 parking lot, also were at the meeting and said the loss of 40 parking spaces in the P3 parking lot would push local residents away from his store and hurt their sales.

“(For) every retail business, the most important part of their business is parking and convenience,” said Akdogan, the owner of The Precious Gem jewelry store. “Obviously, this parking and the convenience is going to disappear.”

Although Planning Commission signed off on the requests to build Goodwin Square, the proposal will need to be approved by City Council and receive city funding through a portion of its share of SB 942 tax revenue before it can become a reality.

CW has requested $2 million spread over five years to pay for the plaza, or $400,000 each year. Next week, the city’s TDF Grant Review Committee will finalize its recommendations to City Council about how it should disperse a projected $2.2 million in SB 942 revenue. City Council will consider the applications at its next regular meeting in September.

Rodrigo Arriaza, rarriaza@vagazette.com, 757-790-9313, @rodrigoarriaza0