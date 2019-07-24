W-JCC elementary school capacity issues, library needs reviewed by Planning Commission

Capacity issues at W-JCC elementary schools, including Matthew Whaley Elementary School, were highlighted as a priority in a draft comprehensive plan chapter reviewed by Planning Commission at its July 24 meeting.

The board discussed a chapter of the forthcoming comprehensive plan update focused on W-JCC Public Schools and Williamsburg Regional Library. In the chapter, the city’s planning staff reviewed the challenges that the two groups face across their facilities, and how they plan to address those issues over the next five years.

The largest concern at W-JCC Schools that planners discussed centered around local elementary schools straining against their recommended capacity limits. As Williamsburg Principal Planner Erin Burke explained, future growth at the school system is expected to primarily be focused around the elementary school level.

According to the draft chapter, nearly half of all students enrolled at W-JCC Schools for the 2018-2019 school year were enrolled in local elementary schools, which placed five of the school system’s nine elementary schools over capacity.

“There’s room for growth in the middle and high schools as far as capacity goes, but at the elementary school level, we’re at capacity almost across the board,” Burke said.

Capacity issues at Matthew Whaley Elementary School, located on Scotland Street, were of particular concern to the board. Planners agreed that they hope for the school system to eliminate the need for classroom trailers at Matthew Whaley and relieve capacity issues across all of W-JCC’s elementary schools with the construction of a new elementary school.

Earlier this year, the city signed off on a special-use permit allowing W-JCC to install a second double-wide classroom trailer at the elementary school. Special-use permits issued by the city allowing classroom trailers at Matthew Whaley will both expire in 2022.

As Planning Commission Chairwoman Elaine McBeth mentioned, the school has long struggled with capacity issues. According to a prior Virginia Gazette report, temporary classroom trailers were first approved to be built at Matthew Whaley in 1988 and again in 2006.

“Matthew Whaley has exceeded its capacity for maybe two comprehensive plans now, so I think that now, in writing comprehensive plan three in this condition, I think that there’s only so much we can do, but we see this to be a very serious issue,” she said.

Burke said construction on a new elementary school is slated to begin in 2021, but that the school system has yet to determine a location or capacity level for the planned school.

The city's Planning Commission discussed the challenges that WRL faces at its downtown library.

Planning Commission also discussed possible changes at the Williamsburg Library on Scotland Street.

As reviewed by WRL Director Betsy Fowler in a presentation to the board in March, the 40,000-square-foot facility is popular among city and county residents, but faces issues with its layout, accessibility and security, along with an inadequate number of parking spaces.

Planners agreed that the city should work with WRL and James City County to either renovate the existing library, or to build a new downtown library. The board also suggested that the draft comprehensive plan chapter emphasize the library’s educational value along with its appeal as a downtown gathering place, as well as the programming that it offers to local residents.

Rodrigo Arriaza, rarriaza@vagazette.com, 757-790-9313, @rodrigoarriaza0