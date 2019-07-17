Planning Commission discusses developments at CW, William and Mary at comprehensive plan meeting

Colonial Williamsburg and the College of William and Mary's impact on the city were major topics of discussion at Planning Commission’s meeting Wednesday.

At the meeting, the group reviewed a draft chapter on the city’s major institutions, focusing on land usage at Colonial Williamsburg and William and Mary, along with a draft chapter on community character. Once completed, this update of the comprehensive plan will serve as the city’s policy guide for land use for the next five years.

The draft included recommendations that the city evaluate whether to encourage economic development efforts and infrastructure improvement projects at the two institutions over the next five years.

As Planning Commission Chairwoman Elaine McBeth explained, the recommendations included in the comprehensive plan will function similarly to to the city’s goals, initiatives and outcomes document, and will outline a set of high-level, five-year targets for the city.

Colonial Williamsburg

The segment of the chapter focusing on Colonial Williamsburg included a recommendation that the city work with CW to assess the potential for expanding the south end of Merchants Square, around its existing P6 parking lot.

The lot has been a target for future redevelopment since a vibrancy study commissioned by the city’s Economic Development Authority suggested adding more housing at the site of the P6 lot along with Peacock Hill, the horse pasture located between Scotland, Prince George and Nassau streets.

At a comprehensive plan meeting last November, Planning Commission members agreed that the city should retain the green space offered by the horse pasture, but continue exploring the possibility of redeveloping the P6 lot.

“You talked about expansion of Merchants Square especially on the south side near P6,” Planning Director Carolyn Murphy said to the board. “I think, if I remember, the commission saying that an expansion of Merchants Square is more appropriate probably in the next five years on the south side of Merchants Square at the P6 parking lot than it would be at the north side.”

Other recommendations included updated infrastructure in the Historic Area and downtown, that the city work with CW to assess the future of the Visitor Center and Palace Farms and to fill vacancies in Merchants Square including the Goodwin Building over the next five years.

Board members Greg Granger and Justin Shawler suggested that the plan also recommend that Colonial Williamsburg and the city continue events in Merchants Square that appeal to locals, like the Williamsburg Farmers Market and the summer series of outdoor movie screenings on Prince George Street.

“We need to make sure that its relevance to the locals is still very much the focus of Merchants Square,” Granger said. “Things like the farmers market are tremendous at pulling the locals down there, and it would be an absolute travesty if Merchants Square had nothing but catalog stores and corporate stores.”

William and Mary

In her presentation to the board, Murphy reviewed the distinguishing characteristics of both William and Mary’s campus and Colonial Williamsburg, along with their recent and upcoming construction undertakings. At William and Mary, these included upcoming projects like the renovation and expansion of the Muscarelle Museum Renovation, and an addition to the west side of the Sadler Center.

Murphy noted that construction projects in William and Mary’s campus are exempt from city land use regulation state-owned property, but that projects on land owned by non-state entities associated with the college like the William and Mary Real Estate Foundation are subject to city regulation.

The draft chapter included recommendations that the city work with William and Mary to evaluate and implement changes to its parking system suggested by a recent study, and to investigate how best to regulate possible future transportation programs like electric scooters or bike shares.

The plan will suggests that the city work with William and Mary to construct sidewalks from the School of Education to Monticello Avenue, along the north side of Jamestown Road in front of Phi Beta Kappa Hall, and a bike and pedestrian pathway at the north end of Treyburn Drive at the Ironbound Road intersection.

Planning Commission will reconvene for another comprehensive plan work session on Wednesday, July 24 to review recent and upcoming land usage plans at WJCC Schools and Williamsburg Regional Library.

Rodrigo Arriaza, rarriaza@vagazette.com, 757-790-9313, @rodrigoarriaza0