TDF grant group has high hopes for Goodwin Square, hesitant to fully fund indoor sports complex request

The city’s Tourism Development Fund Grant Review Committee enthusiastically supported Colonial Williamsburg’s funding request for Goodwin Square, but hesitated to consider devoting the full amount of funding requested for a proposed large-scale indoor sports complex at its meeting Friday.

The board discussed the pros and cons of 10 funding requests that it received at an all-day meeting last month. Colonial Williamsburg’s pitch for Goodwin Square and an indoor sports complex requested by the Williamsburg Hotel Motel Association are two of the more high-profile requests up for TDF funding.

That funding will come from annual SB 942 tax revenue — a projected $2.2 million this year — set aside to support local tourism; the money will be dispersed to successful applicants in October.

At last month’s meeting, Hotel Motel Association Executive Director Ron Kirkland requested $9.25 million spread over five years — $1.85 million each year — to pay for a portion of the costs to construct a new, 168,000-square-foot indoor sports and events complex next to Quarterpath Recreation Center.

TDF Committee members agreed that while they believe the project could have a positive effect on tourism in the area, they need to see collaboration between James City and York counties with the city to fund the project before largely depleting TDF funds with the proposal.

“I think realistically, this fund can’t be the major source of funds for that,” TDF Committee Chairman Chris Caracci said. “If we did, at least my opinion is, we would completely eliminate everyone else from all the money for the next five years, and I don’t think that’s what this fund is for.”

Adam Steely, the board’s ex-officio member from the city’s Economic Development Authority, suggested the board instead earmark about $250,000 of TDF funds for initial planning and developmental costs for the project. City Manager Andrew Trivette said city staff will come back to the board next month with an adjusted funding recommendation for a portion of the sports complex request, along with other funding requests the board has received.

“Our recommendation, although we’ve not met and discussed it, will likely include some combination of funding over the years required to get this project off the ground,” he told the board. “This project, even if we wanted to dedicate the funding to it entirely from this committee, doesn’t start construction next year. It’s too big to meet that deadline, so that all has to be considered.”

Other local groups requesting TDF funds include Culturefix, Williamsburg Regional Library, the the city’s Parks and Recreation Department and Economic Development Authority.

While TDF Committee members were hesitant to consider fully funding the indoor sports complex request, they were enthusiastic about Colonial Williamsburg’s pitch for Goodwin Square.

CW is requesting $2 million for Goodwin Square spread over five years, or $400,000 each year. The plaza would take the place of the busy P3 parking lot behind Blue Talon Bistro and would eliminate 40 of the existing 48 parking spaces there. It still would have some handicap parking spots. The square would include space for a temporary video screen along with outdoor seating, ample open space, a children's splash pad at at its center and a restroom building.

Caracci and Committee Vice-Chairman Andrew Voss said it would improve the experience of going downtown for locals and tourists.

“It’s a no-brainer, people will stay longer,” Voss said. “To me, that’s the one project of all this that hits all the marks, so I think it’s an easy decision in my opinion.”

Board members pointed toward the availability of parking at the nearby Prince George Parking Garage and suggested the possibility of working with the city to offer city residents free parking there to offset the loss of parking in the lot. Steely also suggested the possibility of keeping one or two parking spaces in the Square open to the public under a 10-minute time limit.

City staff will present the board with a list of adjusted funding recommendations at its meeting on Aug. 23. The TDF Grant Review Committee also will finalize its funding recommendations to City Council at the August meeting, and will present the list to City Council in September.

