City to offer workforce housing program for municipal employees

The Williamsburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority will manage a workforce housing program aimed at giving city employees an opportunity to live where they work.

Last week, City Council authorized the WRHA to put a formal application process in place for municipal employees to rent single-family homes from the city or the Redevelopment and Housing Authority. The new application process will replace an informal system that was previously in place, City Manager Andrew Trivette said.

Under the old system, employees who expressed interest were chosen based on need, with a preference toward city employees whose jobs require them to be on-call, such as utility service, street maintenance, water treatment and human service employees, as well as police officers and firefighters, he said.

More than 80% of Williamsburg’s municipal employees don’t live in the city. Trivette said this program will be an important resource for municipal employees who may not otherwise be able to find housing within the city.

“Employees who live and work in the community they serve are viewed by the public as having a strong connection to the work that they do and are seen by the public to have a great investment in the locality,” Trivette wrote in an email. “Beyond the public perceptions of resident employees, the need is more personal. Housing in the Williamsburg area is expensive and as employers we want to offer affordable alternatives as a transitional vehicle.”

The city owns four single-family homes on Waller Mill Road and Longhill Road, which are leased to city employees. Following City Council's authorization, two WHRA-owned homes on Scotland Street and Strawberry Lane will be added to the program and leased to eligible city employees.

Once an application is finalized, city employees will be judged based on several factors, including their income level and on-call status, Williamsburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority Executive Director Tyrone Franklin said.

Existing city tenants will transition over to a new lease document, but won’t be affected by the change, Trivette said. Rent for the homes under this program will be set using a sliding scale based on household income, he said, and rent for existing tenants isn’t expected to change.

“They will continue to live there, they will basically just have to fill out an application so we can make them a part of the new system, but there’s no intent to have them relocate at this time, they will continue to occupy those spaces,” Franklin said.

Franklin also said that tenants under this program will receive home ownership training and information on financial literacy to prepare them to buy homes in the city.

“You want to be able to have affordable housing for folks who actually work for the city,” he said. “It’s just another tool in the chest, so to speak, to try to provide some opportunity, but there’s still need that we will have to find ways to address going forward.”

Following City Council’s authorization, the WRHA will finalize the criteria in the housing application and do maintenance work at some of the homes in the program to prepare them for rent, Trivette said.

