Bier Fest is back at Busch Gardens

Busch Gardens plans to finish its summer season with a bang at Bier Fest, the park’s annual German beer celebration.

The festival kicks off Aug. 16, and will run every Friday, Saturday and Sunday until Sept. 2. Bier Fest got its start in 2015, Busch Gardens Williamsburg Executive Chef Justin Watson said, and has grown in popularity each year since then.

“Ultimately, it’s an extra layer on top of everything that the park already offers,” he said. “You can ride a roller coaster and then come off the roller coaster and sip on some great beer.”

This year’s Bier Fest will offer a rotating selection of over 100 beers, live performances from area bands, “brewery talks” from several regional breweries and more.

“We do tend to focus a lot on local, because we have a ton of regional breweries around here,” Watson said. “We’re always going to have a few porters, stouts and wheat beers, we try to get a good variety to cater to everyone, and that includes ciders.”

Bier Fest will feature performances from bands including The Deloreans and Good Shot Judy, and parkgoers can visit Grogan’s Pub and the Brauhaus to learn about the beermaking process from breweries from around the country.

Special themed snacks also will be on sale at pubs in the park’s England, Ireland and Germany sections, including giant pretzels, bratwursts and more.

“That’s kind of the direction that we’ve headed in the last few years,” Watson said. “We’re still working on some of the last minute developments, we tested a really nice bratwurst slider just the other day that I think is going to make it onto the menu, so I’m excited for that.”

Want to go?

Bier Fest is included with park admission, but attendees will have to pay separately for beer or snacks. Parkgoers can also opt into the Bier Fest Sampler program, which allows you to choose from a variety of four-ounce beer samples.

